Opportunities knock as Galway transition to life without Joe 

No Joe Canning. No Aidan Harte. No Adrian Tuohey. No Niall Burke.

In their place, a slew of championship debutants, each one given their start by the Kilkenny man now running the show out west.

This isn’t so much a Galway team in transition as it is a new era for the county’s flagship side.

Let’s begin with Joe, or rather the lack of a Canning on the team sheet for the county’s Leister championship opener.

Today represents the first time in 15 years that there is no Canning involved with the Galway seniors at championship time. And if you take 2007 out of the equation, given it was a year where Joe opted to hurl U21 rather than accept Ger Loughnane’s invitation to move up senior and older brother Ollie put himself into retirement that ended up lasting no more than one season, it is 1995 when last a Canning did not feature in championship conversation.

“They are two generational players. And unfortunately, those types of players don’t grow on trees,” says Galway selector Kevin Lally.

Joe accounted for one-third of the county’s championship tally last year. In 2020, his scoring contribution represented 43% of Galway’s total.

The point being, if it is not already clear, that even on his final lap, Canning was the county’s provider-in-chief.

Now that he is no longer present, there’s a sizable void that requires filling - both in the dressing-room and on the field.

Joe Canning

“Joe was a huge, huge player for Galway and when someone like that leaves the dressing room, of course there is a leadership void,” says Galway selector Damien Joyce, an old teammate of both Canning brothers.

“But we’re lucky to have lots of other guys in the dressing room, some of whom have been there almost as long as Joe, who want to carry that forward now and continue as leaders,” he added.

Inside the whitewash, Lally is optimistic that some of the newcomers who arrived into the senior panel laden down with All-Ireland minor medals can collectively step up to lessen the impact of the great man's departure, as well as the other three members of the 2017 All-Ireland winning side mentioned above.

“I was involved in a couple of minor teams with some of these younger guys that are breaking through now. I am not saying they are going to be Joe Cannings, but if they apply themselves and keep pushing and keep training hard, that’s what we are looking for,” Lally remarked.

So, who are the youngsters whose path has been cleared for championship involvement by retirements, departures, and Henry Shefflin’s panel shake-up, and, more pertinently, can they meaningfully contribute as the county attempts to bounce back from a 2021 campaign that ended without a single championship win?

Find of the spring has most definitely been Ronan Glennon, younger brother of Galway-turned-Westmeath forward Davy. The 2017 All-Ireland minor winner has gelled seamlessly with Joseph Cooney in the middle of the field, his league performance away to All-Ireland champions Limerick marking him out as a young head whom management can confidently entrust with first-team responsibility.

Other minor winning graduates who made enough of an impression during the League to merit their first taste of championship game-time in the coming weeks include Cianan Fahy, Tiernan Killeen and Gavin Lee, the latter pair having pocketed their second All-Ireland U17 medal as recently as last July’s delayed 2020 final.

Evan Niland and Jack Fitzpatrick, although used off the bench in recent campaigns, have never started a championship game for their county, while Jack Hastings, who featured in all bar one of Galway’s League outings, could be in line for a senior championship debut nine years after pulling on the maroon shirt at minor level.

Joyce sees opportunity rather than challenge in this period of transition for the county.

“When you look at the team that played Waterford last year in the championship and the players from that not available to us now, obviously you lose some experience.

“You need to allow [the new] players time to grow into roles, get familiar with the players around them and settle into the team, and gather up the experience that is necessary. There is lots of opportunity, as you saw with the 34 players we looked at during the league.

“We’re lucky in terms of the underage teams that have been coming through. These players are up through the gears because a lot of players have been involved in the Fitzgibbon Cup this year. So, you’re hoping that people have gotten the opportunity through different competitions and through our own training that they come up to the pace pretty quickly.”

Of course, it isn’t just the aforementioned gaggle of newcomers who’ll be attempting to find their feet in the weeks ahead.

Henry Shefflin, lest we forget, is another who’ll make his championship debut - managerial, at that - below in Chadwicks Wexford Park later today.

Joyce played alongside the Kilkenny man in the Fitzgibbon Cup for WIT, then against him at inter-county level, with the pair now back on the one side and sideline.

“What he’s learnt as he’s gone through the transition from player into coach/manager and now an inter-county manager, there’s definitely a lot of experiences in that space that he's gathered up that are necessary in the job he’s in now. He learnt in a really, really good environment as well. It’s been fantastic working alongside him since last November when we came together.” Now to see if all involved can mark this new era with a championship win on the opening weekend.