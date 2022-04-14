Team news: TJ Reid & Lee Chin held in reserve by Kilkenny and Wexford

Wexford captain Lee Chin has been held in reserve for their Leinster SHC opener with Galway.

Talisman Chin has been named among the subs by boss Darragh Egan after being restricted to a solitary appearance in the league.

Chin was troubled by a hamstring injury in recent months and only appeared as a 54th minute sub in the league semi-final loss to Waterford.

The Faythe Harriers man will wear number 19 with Charlie McGuckin and Oisin Foley included in a new look forward unit.

Kilkenny great TJ Reid is included among the Cats subs too for their Round 1 clash with Westmeath in Mullingar.

Padraig Walsh continues at centre-forward in an intriguing Kilkenny lineup that includes Adrian Mullen, best known as an attacker, at midfield alongside Cian Kenny.

Mikey Butler starts at corner-back while Michael Carey and David Blanchfield are either side of centre-back Paddy Deegan.

Reid and brother Richie are both listed among the subs with Cillian Buckley also a strong option from the bench.

Meanwhile, a resolution to the ongoing expenses dispute between the GAA and Gaelic Players Association appears to be within sight following 'productive' talks.

But it remains to be seen if the players will call off their boycott of post-match televised interviews for the opening weekend of the senior football and hurling championships.

The boycott is expected to remain in place while the GPA remains at loggerheads with the GAA over the cap of four training sessions per week as well as the limit of 32 players per panel who can receive full expenses.

Wexford (SHC v Galway): M Fanning; S Donohoe, L Ryan, M O'Hanlon; P Foley, D Reck, C Flood; K Foley, D O'Keeffe; L Og McGovern, O Foley, C McGuckin; R O'Connor, C McDonald, M Dwyer.

Kilkenny (SHC v Westmeath): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, P Deegan, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, A Mullen; W Walsh, P Walsh, E Cody; B Ryan, M Keoghan, A Murphy.