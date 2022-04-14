TJ Ryan: Whatever about kill or be killed, Limerick will be fighting to stay alive

Whatever about Sunday, Limerick weren’t getting anything soft in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night.

Dalo looked for a show of hands during his live show and it was up around 75% fancying Cork to beat the All-Ireland champions in the Munster opener. Though it was nearer 90% who reckoned Kieran Kingston must rejig the defensive alignment to achieve that.

But as the Q&A developed, one audience member also took issue with Gearóid Hegarty’s remarks during the week that it is ‘kill or be killed’ come championship. Does that show a lack of respect to your fellow players?

Despite being on away ground, TJ Ryan fielded that one with one of his trademark euphemisms: “Choice of language is important. And I’ve been on coaching courses where it has been pointed out that our use of language in the GAA could do with tidying up!

“You would hear it in dressing rooms, that you don’t want players that will die for you, you want a player that will kill for you.

“I don't think anyone goes out to blatantly hurt anyone.

“There is huge respect between players. But it is Coliseum stuff. There is a bit of bravado.

“In Limerick, we’re not proud lately of our record of not finishing with 15. We’d like the game to be as sporting as possible on Sunday, but there is bravado in the game.

“Our plan is to keep 15 on the field. Limerick’s DNA is be up front, see the whites of our eyes. John (Kiely) will want to make sure the championship edge is there.

“You can't have any qualms about the red cards we’ve picked up lately. But I would like to think John will be quoting the famous scene from Peaky Blinders: No fighting.”

