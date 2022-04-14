Dubs twice come back from seven points down to beat Westmeath

EirGrid Leinster U-20 football championship quarter-final report from Parnell Park, Dublin

Dublin 1-15 Westmeath 1-10

A storming second-half performance hauled Dublin back from the brink and through to the EirGrid Leinster U-20 FC semi-finals.

The Dubs trailed by seven points at half-time but outscored a stunned Westmeath by 1-10 to 0-1 in the second-half - sealing a clash with Meath or Longford.

Ryan O'Dwyer struck 1-2 for Dublin and his 34th minute goal ignited the comeback while captain Adam Waddick and midfield partner Senan Forker were terrific.

County senior Senan Baker and Ben McGauran impressed initially as Westmeath roared 0-9 to 0-2 clear.

Dublin responded with points from Seamus Smith, Fionn Murray and O'Dwyer but a Westmeath goal from blood sub Peter Pierson left the visitors 1-9 to 0-5 clear at half-time.

It was all Dublin from there on with seven different Sky Blues scorers in a one-sided second-half.

Dublin scorers: R O'Dwyer (1-2, 1 free, 1 mark); F Murray (1 '45, 1 free) & S Smith (0-3); S Kinsella & A Waddick (0-2); T Brennan, D O'Dowd & L Breathnach (0-1).

Westmeath scorers: B McGauran (0-6, 4 frees); P Pierson (1-0); S Baker (0-2); M Whittaker & A Treanor (0-1).

Dublin: H O'Sullivan; B Millist, T Clancy, K Conroy; C Tyrrell, G McEneaney, D O'Dowd; A Waddick, S Forker; T Brennan, J Lundy, S Smith; R O'Dwyer, L Breathnach, F Murray.

Subs: H Donaghy for Millist (5, inj); S Kinsella for Lundy (h/t); L Smith for Donaghy (38); R Cullen for Brennan (39); K O'Brien for Breathnach (52); P Duffy for Waddick (58, inj).

Westmeath: M Lynam; R Hanley, S Smyth, D Scahill; D Seery, J Gahan, A Treanor; S Claffey, C Daly; D McCartan, B McGauran, S Leech; M Whittaker, S Baker, D Hill.

Subs: P Pierson for Leech (30+2 - h/t blood); E Martin for Leech (h/t); D Murtagh for Claffey (37); Pierson for Hill (37); P Quinn for McGauran (58).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).