Munster GAA chiefs remain intent on Killarney hosting Cork-Kerry clash

Munster GAA chiefs have reiterated their decision to switch the May 7 Munster SFC semi-final clash between Cork and Kerry to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

The stance, taken on the basis that the home and away agreement between the counties is limited to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Fitzgerald Stadium, was taken at a meeting Wednesday and would appear to rule out Páirc Ui Rinn as an alternative.

The Cork footballers have dug their heels in and warned they will only play the game at Páirc Uí Rinn, which the provincial body announced as the venue last month. The Cork squad are likely to meet as soon as possible to discuss the Munster Council’s stance and will consider the ultimate step of forfeiting the game against Kerry.

Were they to do so, they would be eliminated from the football championship for 2022, and their next competitive game would be in Allianz League Division 2 early in 2023. Even during the bitter Cork strikes of 2002 and 2009, the county’s seniors never failed to fulfill a fixture.

The uncertainty comes as Cork football manager Keith Ricken has taken a step back from his responsibilities for health reasons. John Cleary has been appointed interim football manager.

If Cork confirm their refusal to travel to Killarney on May 7, the stalemate may move to arbitration, where a neutral alternative, such as Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds or Semple Stadium in Thurles, would be tabled.

Kerry are continuing preparations for the game in three weeks and seem to be reserving their position for the time being on the venue dispute. While key players in the Kingdom have no issue with playing in Páirc Uí Rinn, there is a lingering sense that Kerry got badly burned for acquiescing to the delayed All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone last autumn.