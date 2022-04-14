GAA and GPA edge towards resolution over expenses

A scheduled convening of their joint review committee found common ground on a number of topics that has seen the parties at loggerheads since March 10.
GPA CEO Tom Parsons

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 17:15
John Fogarty

A resolution to the ongoing expenses dispute between the GAA and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) appears to be within sight following a meeting earlier today.

A joint press release issued this evening read: “The GAA and the players’ representative body, the GPA, met this morning to discuss the ongoing dispute regarding player expenses.

“The meeting was productive and a framework was put in place to try and reach a resolution. Both parties will re-engage under the terms of that framework over the course of the coming weeks.” 

It remains to seen if the players will call off their boycott of post-match televised interviews and commercial events. However, it is believed they are not expected to do so for the time being.

The GPA have raised concerns about the cap on the number of training sessions at four per week as well as the limit of 32 players per panel who can receive full expenses.

Last month, the GAA’s director general Tom Ryan informed counties that Croke Park “cannot continue to fund bad practice with regard to player welfare”.

