Former Leitrim manager John O’Mahony reckons it’s “vital” for his fellow Ballaghaderreen man Andy Moran to lead the county to a win over London in Ruislip on Sunday.

Thirty years after he took charge of The Ridge County before guiding them to the Nestor Cup in 1994, O’Mahony knows the Connacht quarter-final trip to McGovern Park this weekend is more than a banana skin for Moran given that London won the counties’ Division 4 game in Bekan in February. The expected loss of key forward Keith Beirne to a suspension from the final round game against Sligo last month makes the journey more onerous.

Having been an advisor to the Leitrim management in 2017 when they came away from north-west London with a three-point win, two-time All-Ireland SFC winning boss O’Mahony is fully aware of this fixture’s danger. Five years before that, the margin was a solitary point in the visitors’ favour, three again in 2007 and they required extra-time to pull through in ’97.

But he has faith in Moran and his charges. “In their first year, it’s vital that they get over this hurdle on Sunday. It’s a tough game at the weekend, to be honest, especially with Keith Beirne appearing to be out. They still should have the ammunition to come through and in a way their defeat in the league to London might be an even greater incentive to them now.

“That’s not to say Keith’s loss won’t be a big one but if he’s not available they just need to forget about it and move on. I was over there a few years ago with Brendan Guckian and it was difficult and it will be again. London are making progress and it’s a game that shouldn’t and won’t be taken for granted.”

Moran, who announced his inter-county retirement in August 2019, sought O’Mahony’s counsel before he was appointed to succeed Terry Hyland. “I told him that Leitrim is a football-mad county. I told him he would get everyone behind him. I found that to be true back in the day and Andy comes in fresh and will be a guy the players will respect hugely having just finished up inter-county football himself.

“The advice I would have given him is he needs to leave them in a better place than how he found them, if you like, and the indications are so far that he is certainly doing that. The feedback I’m getting is there is good enthusiasm in the camp.

“It’s important that he has a good team with him too and he has that in Michael Solan who coached Mayo’s U21s to an All-Ireland title in 2016 and James Glancy and Barry McWeeney, lads he would have played with in Sligo IT. So he has a good, compact management team. It is a big challenge. The gaps that were there in the 1990s between counties in Connacht have widened although performances like the U20s against Mayo this week would offer encouragement for Leitrim’s future.” Without the benefit of championship football since 2019, London enjoyed one of their most promising starts to a league campaign this year before fading out with four defeats on the bounce.

“They have responded well to not having championship football the last two years and they weren’t involved in the league last year either. But consistency has been a problem for them. While they ran Cavan to a point and won three games, they were disappointing in others but Leitrim were the same, excellent here and there. Had they beaten London, they really would have been in the shake-up for promotion.”

With the winners facing Galway or Mayo next month, the prospect of competing in the new Tailteann Cup looms large for both teams. O’Mahony hopes that Moran will be able to retain the vast majority if not all his panel for the secondary competition if their Connacht campaign ends before the final.

“It’s hugely important that would happen. I’m not privy to the targets Leitrim have set out for themselves but obviously beating London would be one of them. If Leitrim do get over this hurdle, you would imagine they will want to put in a good performance against Galway or Mayo, particularly after what happened against Mayo in Castlebar last summer (Leitrim lost by 24 points). It was embarrassing for them. If they do that, they can build on it into the Tailteann Cup and it would be very useful for developing the team further. So it’s up to the players to stay on board and treat with respect a competition I would be in support of. They won’t worry about that just yet flying over in the next day or two but it will be on their radar in the coming weeks. It’s an important summer for all the weaker teams.”