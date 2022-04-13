Cork subs strike late to spark another Clare collapse

Cork 1-19 Clare 1-17

This come-from-behind win for the Cork U20 hurlers in their first Group 1 outing of the Munster championship has secured Donal O’Mahony’s charges a semi-final berth and, in the process, eliminated Clare from the provincial race.

In truth, this was a most unlikely Cork victory as they did not score from play until the fourth minute of the second half and did not lead for the first time in proceedings until the 45th minute.

Even at that, Cork’s lead, after Diarmuid Healy and Jack Cahalane had shot 1-1 in quick succession, lasted no more than a minute as Clare reeled off 1-3 without reply — Shane Meehan with the goal on 47 minutes — to move the Banner 1-15 to 1-11 in front 10 minutes from home.

Cork got back on level terms one minute into second-half stoppages and the visitors went ahead for only the second time when sub Colin Walsh pointed on 62 minutes.

Fellow Cork sub Eoin O’Leary followed with the insurance score, his third free upon being introduced.

It was Clare who led 0-9 to 0-5 at the end of a most stop-start first half that was dominated by frees and misfiring free-takers.

Clare raced five in front inside nine minutes as Shane Punch clipped over four dead-ball efforts and Banner senior Patrick Crotty hit their first from play on eight minutes. This early lead could have been even greater were it not for Punch and midfielder Conner Hegarty shooting wide of the target, their misses the first entries into a Clare wides tally that stood seven strong at half-time.

Cork also struck seven first half wides, the visitors going the entire 30-plus minutes of action without hitting a single score from play as their 0-5 tally was the result of four Ben Cunningham frees and a ‘65 from the same player.

The first three of Cunningham’s frees brought Cork within three of their hosts, 0-6 to 0-3, but that was as close as they came across the opening period as Clare quickly pushed back out to five in front thanks to points from Diarmuid Cahill and Shane Meehan.

Clare, for the second week running, will be most disappointed to have let slip a winning position. As they bow out, Cork's attention turns to next week's visit of Limerick to decide who tops the group and avoids Tipperary at the semi-final juncture.

No question but there is significant room for improvement, as management will no doubt be demanding.

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham (0-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65); D Healy (1-0); E O’Leary (0-3, 0-3 frees), B O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-1 sc); B Keating (0-2); E Twomey, J Cahalane, C Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: K Smyth (0-6, 0-5 frees); S Punch (0-4, 0-4 frees); S Meehan (1-1); P Crotty (0-3); C Hegarty, D Cahill, O O’Donnell (0-1 each).

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); C McCarthy (Sarsfields), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), C Smyth (Midleton); E Downey (Glen Rovers), E Twomey (St Finbarrs), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); M Mullins (Whitechurch), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk); B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), B Keating (Ballincollig), D McSweeney (Blarney); D Healy (Lisgoold), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Hogan (Sarsfields).

Subs: C Walsh (Kanturk) for McSweeney (HT); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers) for Cunningham (48); J Leahy (Dungourney) for Healy, D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for McCarthy (both 58); M Howell (Douglas) for Downey (61).

CLARE: C Broderick (Clarecastle); I McNamara (Killanena), D Mullins (Crusheen), A Hogan (Feakle); J Conneally (Clooney-Quin), C Galvin (Clarecastle), O Clune (Feakle); C O’Meara (Clonlara), C Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona); C Murphy (O’Callaghan’s Mills), P Crotty (Scariff), S Punch (Ruan); D Cahill (Corofin), S Meehan (Banner), J Kirwan (Parteen).

Subs: K Smyth (Killanena) for Punch (26 mins); O O’Donnell (Crusheen) for Kirwan (36); K Hartigan (Scarriff) for O’Meara (46); G Sheehy (Ogonnelloe) for Murphy (53); O Cahill (Éire Óg) for D Cahill (58).

Referee: C Doyle (Tipperary).