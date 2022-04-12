Tipperary find their groove, and goals, to down Clare  

Tipperary 2-13 Clare 0-13

Tipperary clinched their spot in the Munster minor hurling championship semi-final with a two-goal win over Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Tuesday evening.

Tipp had earlier defeated Waterford and this second win means they top their group and have the bonus of a home venue in the semi-final against the runners-up in group two.

After a patchy first half, Tipperary hit two goals in as many minutes early in the second half, scores which proved decisive at the finish. The winners opened impressively with three unanswered points in seven minutes but then Clare settled and out-pointed their opponents six to one over the next ten minutes to lead 0-6 to 0-4, Michael Collins hitting two of their points from play.

With Damian Corbett showing the way with four points, two from play, Tipperary reasserted themselves and at the end of the half the sides were level 0-8 each.

Clare had pushed two points clear with scores from Piaras O Se and Oisin Whelan early in the second half but Tipp got a vital break after 36 minutes when Paddy McCormack deflected a Corbett line ball to the Clare net to put them 1-9 to 0-10 ahead.

Two minutes later the ball was again in the Clare net, this time Tom Delaney applied the finishing touch after good approach work by Joe Egan. Corbett added another point to leave Tipp seven points clear at the start of the last quarter.

Clare threw everything into attack to try to redeem the situation but Tipperary held firm, two late Corbett points keeping them safely clear of the Banner lads.

After a lack-lustre first half Tipperary stepped up their game in the second period. The advantage of a home semi-final was particularly welcomed by manager James Woodlock who had to be pleased with the performances of Aaron O Halloran, Joe Egan, Paddy McCormack, Jack O Callaghan, and Damien McCormack.

Clare faced Waterford in their next outing with both sides going through to the quarter final irrespective of the outcome. For twenty minutes of the first half they threatened to upset their hosts but otherwise played second fiddle despite the best efforts of Eoin Gunning, Michael Collins, Cian Neylon, Rian McNamara and Jack O Neill.

Tipperary scorers: D Corbett (0-9,6fs), T Delaney, P McCormack (1-1 each), J Egan, C Foley (0-1 each).

Clare scorers: C Neylon (0-4,2fs), O Whelan (0-3,3fs), M Collins (0-2), F Lyons, J O Neill, P O Shea, J Organ (0-1 each).

Tipperary: E Horgan; C O Donnell, A O Halloran, J Quinlan; S O Farrell, T Sheehan, J O Callaghan; C Foley, A Daly; C English, J Egan, P Phelan; D Corbett, T Delaney, P McCormack.

Subs: S Rowan for English (41mins), C Martin for Phelan (52mins), E Morris for O Donnell (55mins), S Butler for Delaney (57 mins); D McCarthy for Daly (59mins);

Clare: M Sheedy; E Gunning, F Treacy, J Cahill; R McNamara, J Hegarty, F O Brion; P O Se, D Stritch; M Collins, J O Neill, F Lyons; D Fox, O Whelan, C Neylon.

Subs: D Keane-Hayes for Lyons (40mins), J Organ for Whelan (42mins), M O Halloran for O Brion (44mins), E O Regan for O Se (48mins), S Scanlon for Fox (51mins);

Referee: N Barry, Waterford