RTÉ keen for GAA to allow broadcast of inter-county referees in real time

RTÉ are keen for the GAA to allow them to broadcast inter-county referees in real time as a means of making their decisions clear to everyone.

As Armagh’s Rian O’Neill’s one-match ban was ruled out on a technicality and his three team-mates' suspensions were upheld on Monday night, RTÉ head of sport Declan McBennett is convinced mic’d

up match officials would improve the association’s disciplinary system.

For All-Ireland semi-finals and finals, referees’ audio is available to RTÉ and Sky Sports but for information purposes, not for broadcasting. McBennett would like that permission to be granted to make it available to all and for more games.

“If you go back to the Armagh/Tyrone skirmish, melee, call it what you will, that happened one of the weekends of the Six Nations. If Romain Poite or Wayne Barnes make a decision to send somebody off the pitch in a rugby match, you hear what they are being sent off for, and you hear there was no clear sign of mitigation because the tackle was high, they didn’t wrap around, all that kind of stuff.

“If you watch the coverage from Cheltenham, there was one race in particular (the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle) where there was a stewards’ inquiry at the end. The two jockeys (Tom O’Brien and Paddy Brennan) were brought into the stewards’ room and they were asked, ‘what did you do’ and ‘what did you not do’, and ‘did you feel you were interfered with?’ In fairness to the Irish jockey involved (Brennan), he said there was no interference there. I lost the race fair and square. There is no issue here. Your man (O’Brien) won. I didn’t. End of story.

“The ability to allow referees to articulate their decisions. That match between Armagh and Tyrone, most people didn’t know why there was five players sent off. They didn’t know why there was four from Tyrone and one from Armagh got sent off.

“If David Gough is miked and the mike is made available to the broadcasters and the press box, in its various guises and to the audience, you know that ‘x’ was sent off for a headlock, ‘b’ was sent off for striking, ‘c’ was sent off for abusing an official etc, so there might be a preliminary step before you ever get near the lawyers whereby you have the opportunity to explain the decisions and people at home know what the decisions are.”

Armagh’s star forward O’Neill was cleared by the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) to play against Donegal in Sunday week’s Ulster SFC quarter-final after his retrospective red card from the counties’ final round league game in Letterkenny last month was rescinded. O’Neill’s legal representation successfully contested it on the basis that there was a procedural issue in the Central Competitions Control Committee’s issuing of the proposed ban.

Former Roscommon manager and RTÉ pundit Kevin McStay believes O’Neill’s availability for the game in MacCumhaill Park is massive for Armagh.

“It completely changes the season now in my opinion because if you look at Tyrone’s draw they have Derry away after they beat Fermanagh and then Monaghan are lined up in the semi-final. That is a savage spin through the province, whereas the winners of Donegal/Armagh I’d be positive will be in the Ulster final waiting for them.

“Now this Ballybofey game takes on a massive importance and having Rian O’Neill there, you all know yourselves, this guy is a superstar, I am fairly sure. He is a fantastic footballer. A goal and three you can jot him down for on average in a big match like that.”

Despite a large legal presence, there was no such fortune for O’Neill’s team-mates Stefan Campbell, Ciarán Mackin, and Aidan Nugent in Croke Park on Monday and all are set to miss the game. McStay detects a lot of resentment in Armagh about their punishment.

“There was deep, deep frustration with the citing. Obviously, they had been involved in the previous one, at the end of their league match against Tyrone. You might have thought they would learn a lesson.

“But their deep frustration — and I can tell you they have been thinking of it and looking at past melees involving Mayo and Dublin and Kerry and so on. We can all remember them, going down tunnels at half-time and down in Tralee in a league match last year.

“They see this as the top teams as usual being brushed aside. I have a sense that the GAA did their usual annual line in the sand after David Gough and said: ‘Right, we are going after it now.’ But the point is reasonably made by Armagh, the rules haven’t changed.”