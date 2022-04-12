Cork & Limerick unlikely to be a sell-out

Expected 40,000 crowd would still be a record attendance for a GAA match at Páirc Uí Caoimh since it was redeveloped
Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Co. Limerick 27/2/2022

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 15:47
Eoghan Cormican

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan does not envisage this Sunday’s Cork-Limerick Munster SHC clash being a 45,000 sell out, despite the “hype” surrounding the game.

The crowd of 42,878 that was present for the Liam Miller tribute match in September of 2018 stands as the largest attendance at the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with this weekend’s All-Ireland final repeat unlikely to better that figure.

The expected 40,000 crowd, though, would still represent a new attendance record for a GAA match at the redeveloped stadium, surpassing the 34,607 that watched the 2018 Munster SHC meeting of Cork and Limerick.

"There is a lot of hype about this match selling out. I can't see that,” said O’Donovan.

O’Donovan explained that the county board “ringfenced” a significant portion of stand tickets for clubs and this is why such a small number of stand tickets were available for general sale when tickets for Sunday’s game were released last week.

At present, only tickets for the City End terrace are available on general sale.

“We saw demand for stand tickets, so we ringfenced them. We told Munster Council don't put them on sale because we want to give clubs the first shot at them,” said O’Donovan.

#Cork GAA#Limerick GAA
