Cork & Limerick unlikely to be a sell-out

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan does not envisage this Sunday’s Cork-Limerick Munster SHC clash being a 45,000 sell out, despite the “hype” surrounding the game.

The crowd of 42,878 that was present for the Liam Miller tribute match in September of 2018 stands as the largest attendance at the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with this weekend’s All-Ireland final repeat unlikely to better that figure.