Cork U20 team to face Clare  features eight All-Ireland winners from 2021

Donal O’Mahony's team also includes two from last year’s All-Ireland minor winning side.
St Finbarrs' Ben Cunningham: starts at corner forward for Cork on Wednesday.

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 12:49
Eoghan Cormican

The Cork U20 hurling team to face Clare in Wednesday's Munster Championship game contains eight players who featured in last August’s All-Ireland U20 final win.

From last year’s All-Ireland U20 final starting team, there are five survivors named in the line-up for the trip to Sixmilebridge.

Glen Rovers’ Eoin Downey, who operated at corner-back last year, has been handed the number six jersey in the absence of Cork senior panellist Ciarán Joyce. Beside him is Ethan Twomey of St Finbarr’s, Twomey continuing in the half-back line for a second consecutive season. It’s the very same story for midfielder Brian O’Sullivan.

In attack, team captain Jack Cahalane, who is chasing a third All-Ireland U20 hurling medal, is selected at centre-forward, with Daniel Hogan at full-forward.

The three used subs from last year’s final win over Galway who are included in the starting team for tomorrow’s game are half-back Luke Horgan, midfielder Michael Mullins, and corner-forward Ben Cunningham.

As expected, Donal O’Mahony's team is also sprinkled with players - two, in total - from last year’s All-Ireland minor winning side.

2021 minor full-back Kevin Lyons of Ballygarvan has graduated to become 2022 U20 full-back, while Lisgoold’s Diarmuid Healy, who clipped four points from play in last year’s All-Ireland minor final, is named at right corner-forward.

The Irish Examiner revealed yesterday that senior panellists Ciarán Joyce and Dáire O'Leary, although eligible for U20, will not be lining out for the U20s this season as their sole focus is with the seniors. Throw-in at Sixmilebridge is 7pm.

CORK (Munster U20 HC v Clare): B Saunderson (Midleton); C McCarthy (Sarsfields), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), C Smyth (Midleton); E Twomey (St Finbarrs), E Downey (Glen Rovers), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); M Mullins (Whitechurch), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk); B Keating (Ballincollig), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D McSweeney (Blarney); D Healy (Lisgoold), D Hogan (Sarsfields), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: C Wilson (Newcestown), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), C Geary (Youghal), M Howell (Douglas), S Walsh (Carrigtwohill), E Cullinane (Ballinhassig), J Leahy (Dungourney), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), C Walsh (Kanturk).

