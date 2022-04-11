Callanan's recovery complicated by bone infection

Callanan broke a bone in his hand in March and was certain to miss Tipp's ties against Waterford and Clare this month.
Callanan's recovery complicated by bone infection

Tipp's Seamus Callanan in action against Dublin at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles. 

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 13:33
Colm O’Connor

Tipperary's Seamus Callanan has suffered a setback in his recovery from a finger injury that ruled him out of the opening two games of the Munster championship. 

Callanan broke a bone in his hand in March and was certain to miss Tipp's ties against Waterford and Clare this month.

However manager Colm Bonnar has revealed that the ace attacker is now battling an infection in the bone which may delay his return to action.

Bonnar said: "In Seamie’s case it’s a bit of a nightmare for him. The infection now has got into the bone so it’s going to be probably a bit longer in terms of trying to manage that injury that he got. The break was bad enough but the infection has carried through. It’s going to be very difficult for him."

However the Tipperary boss hopes to have a full squad to choose from for Sunday's Munster SHC opener against Waterford in Walsh Park.

"Denis Maher [hip flexor] is our only concern," he revealed. "We’ve had the likes of John Casey and our strength and conditioning coach Tom Brady who has really looked after the players. We are able to select from a full group of players really, Denis will be okay by next Tuesday in terms of training. It’s going to be very difficult; we have 32 players there at the moment and Seamie obviously is not available to us for the start of the championship. It’s going to be a very difficult team and panel to pick, and there are going to be lads that are hugely disappointed to not be part of that, so that’s the nature of sport. We have all signed up to this, but we are in a good place that way."

More in this section

Cork minors make two changes for Limerick game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Cork minors make two changes for Limerick game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Donegal v Meath - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Final All-Ireland champions Meath add League title to collection
WGPA Third Level Scholarships 2020 Faithful save best for last as terrific Teehan relegates Limerick
<p>Bord Gáis Energy ambassador Gearóid Hegarty at the launch of Bord Gáis Energy's The Gift of the GAAB at Croke Park </p>

Gearoid Hegarty: 'I was embarrassed by straight red card'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices