Callanan's recovery complicated by bone infection

Tipperary's Seamus Callanan has suffered a setback in his recovery from a finger injury that ruled him out of the opening two games of the Munster championship.

Callanan broke a bone in his hand in March and was certain to miss Tipp's ties against Waterford and Clare this month.

However manager Colm Bonnar has revealed that the ace attacker is now battling an infection in the bone which may delay his return to action.

Bonnar said: "In Seamie’s case it’s a bit of a nightmare for him. The infection now has got into the bone so it’s going to be probably a bit longer in terms of trying to manage that injury that he got. The break was bad enough but the infection has carried through. It’s going to be very difficult for him."

However the Tipperary boss hopes to have a full squad to choose from for Sunday's Munster SHC opener against Waterford in Walsh Park.

"Denis Maher [hip flexor] is our only concern," he revealed. "We’ve had the likes of John Casey and our strength and conditioning coach Tom Brady who has really looked after the players. We are able to select from a full group of players really, Denis will be okay by next Tuesday in terms of training. It’s going to be very difficult; we have 32 players there at the moment and Seamie obviously is not available to us for the start of the championship. It’s going to be a very difficult team and panel to pick, and there are going to be lads that are hugely disappointed to not be part of that, so that’s the nature of sport. We have all signed up to this, but we are in a good place that way."