Blackrock and Douglas continue to set Cork SHL pace 

Blackrock sit top of Division 1A of the Red FM Cork SHL after they maintained their perfect start to the season with a victory over Fermoy (3-23 to 2-18).

All of the Rockies’ goals came in the first half with John O’Sullivan, Ger O’Regan and Tadhg Deasy finding the net.

They are joined at the top of the league by their neighbours from Douglas who defeated Newtownshandrum by 1-11 to 0-10 on Saturday evening. A Mark O’Connor goal and 0-5 from Daniel Harte gave the city side the edge over their Avondhu rivals despite Jamie Coughlan’s 0-6.

Fr O’Neill’s sit just below the southside teams after their 1-24 to 2-18 victory over Na Piarsaigh on Saturday.

A second half goal from the returning Declan Dalton, who hit 1-12 across the hour, along with 0-4 from Paudie McMahon were key for the winners while Kelvin Forde struck for the Na Piarsaigh goals either side of half time.

Elsewhere in the group, 1-2 from David Cremin, a goal from Alex Quirke and a 0-9 haul from Aaron Mulcahy saw Midleton pick up their first win of the campaign as they defeated Bishopstown by 2-24 to 2-20. James Scally and Tomás Murray had the goals for the city side.

On Sunday, a Ryan McCarthy hat-trick and another goal from Andy Walsh saw Killeagh beat Newcestown by 4-7 to 0-10.

Kanturk sit on top of Division 1B after they defeated Glen Rovers 0-21 to 0-19 on Saturday. Lorcán McLoughlin hit 0-10 for the winners and Ryan Walsh scored 0-5 while Evan Murphy notched 0-7 for a youthful Glen.

Shane O’Regan continued his fine start to life in Sarsfields as he again found the net in their 3-20 to 1-8 victory over Carrigtwohill on Saturday to put his side in second place. James O’Leary and Luke Hackett also found the net for the Riverstown side while Bryan Murphy, a new arrival from Kerry, hit 0-3 from centre-forward and Paul Leopold dominated at centre-back.

Charleville recorded their second win of the campaign when they defeated St Finbarr’s by 2-20 to 0-21 in Togher while 2-3 from Fionn Heffernan inspired Mallow to a 4-12 to 0-14 win over Bride Rovers. Mark Tobin and Ronan Sheehan also found the net as Mallow recorded their first win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, in Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL, 0-8 from Mark Collins saw Castlehaven register a 0-17 to 0-10 win over Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh.