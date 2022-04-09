More glory for Galway, more misery for Cork

Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division One final

Galway 2-14

Cork 1-13

Galway came from six points to record a four-point win over Cork and retain their Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division One title in Croke Park.

The All-Ireland champions have now won five consecutive big league and championship games against Cork in succession, extending back to the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

When Amy O’Connor slammed in a close-range goal to crown a superb attacking move at the start of the second half, the Rebels were 1-10 to 0-7 in front and it looked like the Rebels were about to snap that streak.

But crucially, the Galway bench - led by Carrie Dolan - was to transform this decider.

Dolan, Catherine Finnerty and Sarah Spellman all added huge energy and zest to the westerners, while Sabina Rabbitte also landed the insurance point to confirm the victory at GAA headquarters.

Such an outcome looked unlikely in the opening stages, when a youthful Cork side hit the ground running, matching Galway score for score in the opening quarter before kicking on to build a three-point interval lead.

Ashling Thompson fired over three wonderful first-half points, while wing backs Saoirse McCarthy and Laura Hayes were also leading by example, driving forward and chipping in with another trio of scores.

Laura Tracey notionally lined out at full back but with Méabh Murphy dropping deep, Tracey was tremendous in a sweeping role and put Cork on the front foot time and again with intelligent passing.

Galway had good early scores from Niamh Kilkenny and Áine Keane, but they were overly reliant on Ailish O’Reilly who hit four points in the first half.

Outstanding work from Laura Hayes and Katrina Mackey set up O’Connor for a goal with less than a minute gone after half-time, and it looked as if Cork were set to win their first league title in nine years.

Crucially, Galway replied with the next two points through Orlaith McGrath and O’Reilly, before a joint substitution brought Carrie Dolan and Catherine Finnerty into the action.

The duo made an immediate impact, combining to win a free that Dolan converted, and just a minute short of the three-quarter mark, Finnerty took a pass from Niamh Hanniffy and beat two defenders with a single sidestep before slipping the ball underneath Amy Lee to level the game.

Cork responded well initially as Saoirse McCarthy fired her third point from a pre-planned puckout move, but by now they had lost all control of the middle third.

With Dolan immediately operating as the focal point of the attack, Galway soon hit the front. The Clarinbridge player tied the game up with a free, then powered past her marker to register a vital second goal.

Again Cork tried to reply, but a glorious goal chance was placed fractionally wide of the post by Emma Murphy. Two Dolan frees stretched the gap out to five, Katrine Mackey replied with two pointed frees in stoppage time, but by now all Galway had to do was protect their goal to preserve their league title, with Rabbitte’s late score the cherry on top of yet another national title.

Scorers for Galway: C Dolan 1-4 (0-3f), A O’Reilly 0-5 (0-2f), C Finnerty 1-0, N Kilkenny 0-1, Á Keane 0-1, A Donohue 0-1, O McGrath 0-1, S Rabbitte 0-1

Scorers for Cork: A Thompson 0-3, S McCarthy 0-3, K Mackey 0-3 (0-2f), A O’Connor 1-0, F Keating 0-2, L Hayes 0-1, C Sigerson 0-1f.

GALWAY: Sarah Healy; R Hanniffy, S Dervan, Shauna Healy; R Black, E Helebert, D Higgins; A Donohue, N Kilkenny; N Hanniffy, A O’Reilly, Á Keane; O McGrath, R Hennelly, S McGrath.

Subs: C Finnerty for Keane (38), C Dolan for S McGrath (38), S Rabbitte for O’Reilly (59), S Spellman for Hanniffy (60+2), T Kenny for Black (60+2).

CORK: A Lee; L Coppinger, L Tracey, M Cahalane; S McCarthy, M Murphy, L Hayes; K O’Mahoney, A Thompson; K Mackey, C Sigerson, I O’Regan; C Healy, F Keating, A O’Connor.

Subs: E Murphy for Healy (30), M Ring for Sigerson (52), A Smith for Keating (60+2).

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath)