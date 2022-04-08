Mounthawk show no Mercy with historic first Frewen Cup win

FREWEN CUP FINAL (MUNSTER U16½ A Football)

MERCY MOUNTHAWK TRALEE 3-11 ST FLANNANS ENNIS 0-7

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee completed a Kerry and Munster double at U16.5 A level at Feenagh-Kilmeedy’s GAA Grounds on Friday afternoon as they proved too strong for St Flannans of Ennis.

It was a first ever win for the Kerry school in the competition as they made full use of the breeze in the first period. Austin Stacks underage star Paddy Lane proved unmarkable as he scored 2-3 in the first half with goals in the 16th and 25th minutes to help his side towards a 2-8 to 0-1 lead at half-time.

A Darren Keane free in the 15th minute was St Flannans’ only first half score.

Despite getting some early points in the second half from Keane and midfielder James Hegarty, 1-1 from Mercy Mounthawk full-forward Obinna Izehi pretty much ended the game as a contest 10 minutes into the second half.

Mounthawk had massive displays from Odhran Ferris (team captain and son of Eamonn Ferris - history making captain of IT Tralee's first Sigerson win in 1997 in Coleraine), Daniel Kirby (son of former Kerry midfielder and All-Ireland medal winner William), Noah Townsend and Sean Corkery in victory as they won the first staging of this competition since 2020 in front of two vocal sets of supporters in the remote Limerick venue.

Unfortunately, there is no All-Ireland competition this level at U16.5 level meaning the Tralee school will miss out on the chance to match their Junior Girls counterparts, who were recent All-Ireland Champions in the C grade.

Scorers for Mercy Mounthawk: P Lane (2-3), O Izehi (1-1), O Ferris (0-3, 2f), D Kirby, N Collins, N Townsend and J Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Flannans: D Keane (0-5, 5f) and J Hegarty (0-2).

Mercy Mounthawk: M Tansley; G O’Riordan, O McGibney, B Sharp; O Murphy, D Kirby, B Murphy; O Ferris, B Byrne; N Townsend, N Collins, S Corkery; P Lane, O Izehi, T Kennedy.

Subs: J Murphy for O Izehi (15), O Izehi for T Kennedy (H/T) J Hoare for S Corkery (48), T Sheehy for O Izehi (52) and M Savage for P Lane (58)

St Flannans: C Howard; S Scanlon, C Maher, G Barry; R Sheridan, P Nagle, M O’Connor; J Hegarty, F Hegarty; L Aherne, J Mescall, K McDonnell; O Whelan, D Keane, C Meaney.

Subs: L Cleary for J Mescall and R Kilroy for L Aherne (both H/T), L Minogue for F Hegarty (55), C Griffin for G Barry and R Markham for K McDonnell (both 56).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick).