Kerry looking to make it third time lucky in Division 2 final

Both Kerry and Armagh have been in excellent form and both boast 100% records heading into the final in Croke Park
Kerry captain Anna Galvin and Armagh captain Kelly Mallon. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 15:27
Jackie Cahill

Armagh v Kerry; Croke Park, Sunday 2pm

Promotion is the name of the game for Armagh and Kerry as the two finalists prepare for Sunday’s Lidl National League Division 2 semi-final.

Kerry will be looking to avoid an unwanted hat-trick when they take on the Orchard County, who will look to build on promising recent progress.

Kerry have lost their previous two Division 2 Finals, against Waterford in 2019 and Meath last year.

En route to the Final, both teams have been in excellent form, boasting 100% records, and two of the finest forwards in the country have been leading the charge for their respective counties.

Kerry’s Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is out in front in the Division 2 scoring stakes with a haul of 2-32, while Aimee Mackin has fired 3-21 for Armagh.

What may concern Kerry is that Ní Mhuircheartaigh has accounted for over 50 per cent of the team’s scores to date, including 1-9 from 1-14 in the semi-final victory over Monaghan, while Mackin is responsible for almost 32 per cent of Armagh’s total.

Armagh’s semi-final win against Laois was certainly a statement of intent, as they ran out 7-19 to 1-9 winners.

And it’s been a much-improved campaign for Ronan Murphy’s charges, who failed to reach the knockout stages last year.

Kerry, with joint-managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long at the helm, will hope it’s a case of third time lucky as they target a return to Division 1.

Armagh: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, G Ferguson; T Grimes, L McConville, C Towe; N Marley, B Mackin; C Marley, F McKenna, N Coleman; A Mackin (capt.), A McCoy, N Reel.

Kerry: C Butler; C O’Brien, K Cronin, J O’Sullivan; A O’Connell, K Lynch, C Murphy; L Scanlon, E Costello; N Carmody, C Evans, A Galvin (capt.); N Ní Chonchúir, E McGlynn, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

