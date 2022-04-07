Strong second half sees Westmeath past Wicklow

Sean Leech bagged 2-3 to help Westmeath advance in the Leinster U20 Football championship
Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 21:55
Gerry Buckley

Westmeath 4-12 Wicklow 2-13 

A strong second half display enabled Westmeath to defeat Wicklow in a pulsating game in Baltinglass last night.

Westmeath started the brighter but Wicklow gradually took control, and when impressive full forward John Paul Nolan found the net on the quarter-hour mark they led by 1-3 to 0-2.

With Conor Fee in fine form at corner forward, the lead increased to seven points by the 18th minute. A minute later, a well taken goal by Senan Baker goal kept Westmeath in touch, but the home team still led by 1-9 to 1-5 at the interval.

Sean Leech and Tommy Keogh traded early goals in an all-action second half. Matthew Whittaker’s 41st-moinute goal put the visitors a point to the good.

Westmeath led by two points going into added-time, and a bundled goal from Leech sealed the win.

Scorers – 

Westmeath: S Leech 2-3, B McGauran 0-6 (4f, 1m), S Baker 1-2, M Whittaker 1-0, C Daly 0-1.

Wicklow: JP Nolan 1-3 (0-1f), C Fee 0-4 (2f), T Keogh 1-0, M Cullen and T Moran 0-2 each, M Nolan and M Ging (f) 0-1 each.

Westmeath: M Lynam; R Hanley, S Smyth, D Scahill; D Seery, J Gahan, J Geoghegan; S Claffey, C Daly; D McCartan, S Baker, S Leech; D Hill, B McGauran, M Whittaker.

Subs: A Treanor for Geoghegan (h-t), D Murtagh for Claffey (h-t), J Keenan for McCartan (44), P mPierson for McGauran (56), P Quinn for Hill (inj., 60 + 3).

Wicklow: J Sargent; A Daly Danne, J Treacy, T Moran; J Brady, T Shanahan, B Hickey; L O’Neill, J Kirwan; D Cooney, M Cullen, M Nolan; C Fee, JP Nolan, C Baker.

Subs: T Keogh for Cooney (37), D Fee for Daly Danne (40), M Ging for Shanahan (49), D Silke Featherson for Nolan (58).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).

