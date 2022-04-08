Captain Galvin wants Kerry to shed inferiority complex

Kerry captain Anna Galvin has admitted that the Kingdom have worked hard on shedding any inferiority complex that may have burdened them.

Referencing Meath's remarkable rise up through the ranks, which culminated in All-Ireland senior success in 2021 following wins over Cork and Dublin, Galvin described it as inspirational.

She acknowledged that Kerry probably viewed neighbours Cork and the four-in-a-row All-Ireland winning Dubs team as virtually unbeatable in the past but said they are now 'putting that to bed'.

Kerry will secure promotion to Division 1 on Sunday if, following defeats in the 2019 and 2021 Division 2 finals, they overcome Armagh on Sunday.

Beyond that, they will face Tipperary in a Munster semi-final on May 8 with a potential provincial final clash against Cork seven days later.

"There can be the perception that Dublin and Cork are, you know, sometimes it's been said in the past, or we've said it in the past about ourselves, that we see Dublin and Cork and we automatically are defeated in our minds but I think we're really putting that to bed now," said Galvin.

"We've worked a lot in the last couple of years on putting that to bed anyway, over the last two or three years with all the new girls coming in, just making sure that they don't have that sense and then when Meath go ahead and do it, do what they did, that definitely sets a good precedent."

Kerry lost last year's Division 2 final to Meath, the same Meath team that went on to win the All-Ireland, taking out Cork and Dublin in the process. Meath beat Cork again in this year's league while Donegal took down Dublin in the semi-finals.

"Definitely nobody is indestructible," said Galvin. "The top two teams in the country will still make mistakes. We look at them and they're kind of machines, they're class, but then there's kinks in that machine too."

Returning Kerry to the summit of the game is Galvin's long-term goal and her commitment can't be faulted. The occupational therapist is based in Dublin, five hours from her home in south Kerry, and outlined exactly what answering her county's call means in real terms.

"Whenever I have to travel from Dublin to Kerry for training, I work out of a hub in Limerick, so I travel down as far as Limerick, work from there, then it's just an hour to training," she explained.

"When I was studying to do occupational therapy, I was covering miles from Laois and Tuam and stuff, I was in different placements and it definitely was tough on the mind at times."

Returning to Division 1 for the first time since 2018 is a priority. "I don't know how many times I've said it over the last few years, we need to get out of Division 2. It's hard to compete in the senior championship from Division 2. I know Meath literally did it last year but typically it's hard to compete when you're playing Division 2 teams."