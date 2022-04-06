Cathal O'Neill the hero for Limerick as late strikes deny Clare

Limerick 3-7 Clare 0-15

Cathal O’Neill landed 1-1 in stoppage time to turn this Munster U20 Championship game on its head and deprive Clare of a deserved victory.

Trailing by seven at the break, Limerick relied on two second half goals to secure a crucial victory.

Terence Fahy’s hard working side thought they had done enough to hold off Limerick, but succumbed to some stoppage time magic from the Crecora-Mainister man.

His goal from a 30-meter free deep into stoppage time levelled the contest, before Colin Coughlan fed him a ball to fire over the winner just seconds later. Shane Punch received a second yellow in the build up to the free.

Goalkeeper Cian Broderick was in good form, and despite the concession of three goals, he’d earlier denied Aidan O’Connor and O’Neill at crucial stages to preserve Clare’s advantage.

This fixture was repeat of the U17 final of 2019, with Limerick winning out by six at the same venue.

The hosts opened up a 1-1 to no score lead inside the first seventy seconds, with O’Neill’s goal adding to a fine point from Coughlan. O’Neill raced through from the 20m line, before powering the ball low beyond Cian Broderick.

The senior pair were joined by Adam English, but they struggled alongside their teammates for the remainder of the half. Clare used the wind to good effect, despite eight first half wides.

Shane Punch, accurate from frees landed his first from play on 19 minutes to put Clare ahead for the first time. Jack Kirwan opened his account with a point but may have went for goal when bearing down on goalkeeper Conor Hanley Clarke.

They were able to land four points in the final four minutes of first half action with Punch frees added to by scores from Patrick Crotty and sub Keith Smyth. Limerick hit just one wide, such was both Clare’s dominance and the powerful wind.

Scoring just three second half points, Clare looked set to hold on. This despite a goal from Patrick Kirby on 39 minutes. Limerick were wayward in attack, but won’t care a jot as they finally found some form deep in this contest.

Clare may rue those first half wides particularly when they had worked so many scoreable chances. Their passing was much sharper but with the strengthening wind against them, they were unable to find any score in the final fifteen minutes of play.

Cork are the other side in this three-team group, with Clare hosting the All Ireland Champions next Wednesday. Limerick are now in a strong possession to progress to a Munster semi-final.

Scorers for Limerick: C O’Neill 2-3; P Kirby 1-0; A O’Connor 0-2 (1f);C Coughlan, J Quilty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: S Punch 0-6 (0-5 frees); P Crotty, K Smyth 0-2 each; D Cahill, J Kirwan, C O’Meara, C Hergarty, C Galvin 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: C Hanley Clare; C Thomas, F O’Connor, E O’Leary; C Coughlan, J Quilty ©, E Hurley; J Sweeney, E Stokes; A O’Connor, C O’Neill, A English; S O’Brien, P Kirby, D Ó Dalaigh.

Subs: P Reale for Ó Dalaigh (55), C Scully for Thomas (56).

CLARE: C Broderick; I McNamara, A Hogan, J Conneally; J Collins, C Galvin, C O’Meara; O Clune, C Hegarty ©; S Punch, P Crotty, C Murphy; J Guyler, J Kirwan, D Cahill.

Subs: K Smyth for Guyler (24), C Leen for Collins (38), O O’Donnell for Kirwan (53), K Hartigan for O’Meara (58).

Referee: N Wall (Cork)