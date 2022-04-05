Damien Corbett gives Tipp the edge in thriller

Munster MHC Group 1 Round 1

Tipperary 1-22

Waterford 0-23

Damien Corbett struck 1-8 as Tipperary edged a thrilling Munster minor opener in front of 1,500 supporters under the Fraher Field floodlights.

Waterford went oh so close to snatching victory at the death when a Jack Twomey flick was deflected away for a 65. Twomey was top scorer for the hosts with 12 points.

The sides were level five times in the second half before a sublime sideline cut from Corbett on 58 minutes gave Tipp a lead they didn't relinquish. The diminutive corner-forward was a thorn in Waterford's side all night. Midfielder Ciarán Foley shot six points while full-forward Tom Delaney got three.

At the other end, Twomey tormented the Tipp full-backs. Conor Tobin and Billy O'Connell also shone for the Déise but they gave away too many soft scores.

The home side took the field with five of the team that played in the provincial final loss to Cork last August. A wind-assisted Waterford led 0-14 to 1-8 at the break. Seven different players raised white flags for Shane Ahearne's side.

Jack Twomey struck first after just 30 seconds. Gearóid Power added another from the next play. Twomey was fouled twice by the Tipp defence and tapped over the resultant free.

Ciaran Foley opened Tipp's account after four minutes. Peter Cummins, Twomey (free) and Billy O'Connell made it 6-1 to the home team. Twomey smacked the crossbar with a fierce shot.

On 10 minutes, Tipp captain Sam O'Farrell picked out Damien Corbett at the edge of the square and he fired an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net.

Conor Tobin and Darragh Walsh replied immediately for the young Déise men.

Tobin finished the half with three from play while Michael Morrissey chipped in with two.

At the other end, corner-forward Corbett was a constant threat. He won and converted an injury-time free to increase his tally to 1-3. Midfielder Foley fired four points (two frees and two from play). The Premier were guilty of six first-half wides.

Waterford started the second period like the first with midfielder Jake Henley scoring after just 15 seconds. A Foley free and a Tom Delaney point from play narrowed the gap to two. Twomey struck his sixth of the night at the other end.

Paddy McCormack and two Corbett frees brought the sides level on 39 minutes (0-16 to 1-13) as Tipp full-forward Delaney did damage.

A Corbett 65 on 41 minutes sent the Premier in front for the first time. Delaney won another ball out in front and pointed from the 45. Five without reply.

Twomey converted a free but Foley responded with a wonder point from the stand sideline (1-16 to 0-17).

Twomey dragged the Déise back into the contest. Three points in a row from the towering number 14 regained the lead for the hosts.

Joe Egan and Sam Rowan got Tipp's noses back in front but Twomey (free) and Billy O'Connell left the teams deadlocked again (1-19 to 0-22).

A Corbett sideline from the 21 edged Tipp ahead with two minutes left. Paddy McCormack pounced on a Waterford short puckout and lashed the ball over.

Twomey nailed his 12th point and nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when he connected with Conor Keane's late, late free.

Tipperary will entertain Clare at FBD Semple Stadium next Tuesday while Waterford will tackle the young Banner men a week later.

Scorers for Tipperary: D Corbett 1-8 (5fs, 1 65, 1 s-l), C Foley 0-6 (3fs), P McCormack, T Delaney 0-3 each, J Egan, S Rowan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: J Twomey 0-12 (9fs), C Tobin 0-3, B O'Connell, M Morrissey 0-2 each, D Walsh, J Henley, G Power, P Cummins 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY: E Horgan, C O'Donnell, A O'Halloran, J Quinlan; S O'Farrell, T Sheehan, J O'Callaghan; C Foley, A Daly; C English, J Egan, P Phelan; D Corbett, T Delaney, P McCormack.

Subs: S Rowan for Phelan (46), D McCarthy for Daly (52), E Morris for O'Donnell (56), J Ormond for Delaney (62).

WATERFORD: C Ó Siothcháin; C Keane, A O'Neill, T Brennan; B O'Connell, D Lalor, D Walsh; S Mackey, J Henley; M Morrissey, J Hegarty, G Power; P Cummins, C Tobin, J Twomey.

Subs: C Ryan for Keane (Blood, 25-27), C Ryan for Hegarty (37), B O'Sullivan for Henley (57).

Referee: C O'Regan (Cork)