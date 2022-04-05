Orla O'Dwyer becomes first Irish All-Australian since Jim Stynes

O’Dwyer, from Killenaule in Tipperary, becomes the first ever Irish female recipient of the coveted All-Star award.
Orla O'Dwyer becomes first Irish All-Australian since Jim Stynes

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 05: Orla O'Dwyer of the Lions arrives for the 2022 AFLW W Awards at Crown Palladium on April 05, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 11:12
Patrick Mulcahy

Orla O’Dwyer has picked up an All-Australian guernsey for her impressive AFLW season with the Brisbane Lions.

O’Dwyer, from Killenaule in Tipperary, becomes the first ever Irish female recipient of the coveted All-Star. She is the first Irish All-Australian since 1993 when Jim Stynes won his second All-Australian award as part of the Melbourne Demons.

The Tipperary woman’s season came to an end last Saturday after losing to the Melbourne Demons 33-29 in their Preliminary final. It was the first occasion that a women’s football game was played at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after 2,952 men’s games at the iconic venue.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 02: Orla ODwyer (left) and Jade Ellenger of the Lions shed a tear during the 2022 AFLW Second Preliminary Final match between the Melbourne Demons and the Brisbane Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 02, 2022 In Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 02: Orla ODwyer (left) and Jade Ellenger of the Lions shed a tear during the 2022 AFLW Second Preliminary Final match between the Melbourne Demons and the Brisbane Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 02, 2022 In Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

The All-Australian team was selected by a panel of 10 members from across the Australian football industry, mixed from members of the media and AFL officials.

O’Dwyer was an important asset to the Brisbane Lions this year. Being so effective on the left wing of midfield, her boot to ball put teams under huge pressure averaging 325 metres gained per game and picking up 14 disposals average per game.

2022 AFL Women’s All-Australian team featured five debutants, including O’Dwyer, while nine teams were represented across the 21 players selected. Emma Kearney of North Melbourne was selected as the team captain and Hayley Miller of Fremantle was selected as the Vice-Captain.

2022 AFL Women’s All-Australian team

Defenders: R Scheicher (Collingwood), L Birch (Melbourne); N Grider (Brisbane), S Allan (Adelaide Crows), E Kearney (North Melbourne) (Capt.);

Midfield: E Marinoff (Adelaide Crows), L Pearce (Melbourne), A Riddell (North Melbourne); A Hatchard (Adelaide Crows), E Bates (Brisbane), O’Dwyer (Brisbane);

Forwards: D Pearce (Melbourne), K Brennan (Richmond), H Miller (Fremantle); T Harris (Melbourne), A Woodland (Adelaide Crows);

Interchange: J Garner (North Melbourne), J Lambert (Collingwood), M Conti (Richmond), K Lamb (Western Bulldogs), K Harrington (Carlton) 

More in this section

Dalo's Allianz League Show: Waterford's statement. Will Cork twist? And the disease of the sexy crossfield ball Dalo's Allianz League Show: Waterford's statement. Will Cork twist? And the disease of the sexy crossfield ball
GAA National Strategy Launch Relief as gate receipts returning to pre-Covid levels
Donegal v Armagh - Allianz Football League Division 1 Rian O’Neill could face sanction over League melee
#Aussie Rules
Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

'The biggest thing for counties like Kerry is to get more games at the top level'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices