Orla O'Dwyer becomes first Irish All-Australian since Jim Stynes

Orla O’Dwyer has picked up an All-Australian guernsey for her impressive AFLW season with the Brisbane Lions.
O’Dwyer, from Killenaule in Tipperary, becomes the first ever Irish female recipient of the coveted All-Star. She is the first Irish All-Australian since 1993 when Jim Stynes won his second All-Australian award as part of the Melbourne Demons.
The Tipperary woman’s season came to an end last Saturday after losing to the Melbourne Demons 33-29 in their Preliminary final. It was the first occasion that a women’s football game was played at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after 2,952 men’s games at the iconic venue.
The All-Australian team was selected by a panel of 10 members from across the Australian football industry, mixed from members of the media and AFL officials.
O’Dwyer was an important asset to the Brisbane Lions this year. Being so effective on the left wing of midfield, her boot to ball put teams under huge pressure averaging 325 metres gained per game and picking up 14 disposals average per game.
2022 AFL Women’s All-Australian team featured five debutants, including O’Dwyer, while nine teams were represented across the 21 players selected. Emma Kearney of North Melbourne was selected as the team captain and Hayley Miller of Fremantle was selected as the Vice-Captain.
2022 AFL Women’s All-Australian team
R Scheicher (Collingwood), L Birch (Melbourne); N Grider (Brisbane), S Allan (Adelaide Crows), E Kearney (North Melbourne) (Capt.);
E Marinoff (Adelaide Crows), L Pearce (Melbourne), A Riddell (North Melbourne); A Hatchard (Adelaide Crows), E Bates (Brisbane), O’Dwyer (Brisbane);
D Pearce (Melbourne), K Brennan (Richmond), H Miller (Fremantle); T Harris (Melbourne), A Woodland (Adelaide Crows);
J Garner (North Melbourne), J Lambert (Collingwood), M Conti (Richmond), K Lamb (Western Bulldogs), K Harrington (Carlton)