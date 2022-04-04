Kerry minor hurling manager Tadhg Flynn is looking forward to the challenge of meeting champions Cork in the first round of the Electric Ireland Munster MHC in Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Tuesday night.

With seven of last year’s squad to call upon - Jack Enright, Sean McElligott, Killian Boyle, Brian O’Connor, Conor Nolan, Ray McGrath and Calum O’Sullivan - Flynn wants to build on the work undertaken in 2021.

“Last year was positive enough. We were down a few players due to football commitments, what was available were absolutely excellent in the way they prepared. The big disappointment we had was we had only one game (lost to Tipperary). This year, the format is better (guaranteed three games). The biggest thing for counties like Kerry is to get more games at the top level. That is the only way you are going to learn.

“Minor is a development phase especially since it is gone to U17, that is priority more than anything else. You are trying to bring as many as you can through, and create a positive culture.”

Flynn, a former Kerry and Limerick hurler, is in his second stint as manager and in order to progress, he feels a review of hurling needs to be undertaken in the county.

“There is supposed to be a review of hurling carried out by the county board. The way I would look at that is it would need to be an independent review. Have a plan in place, say where are we going, what are our targets.

“There is no point in having a strategic plan and throwing it in the corner. It needs to be constantly reviewed to see are we meeting targets. This is an opportunity to develop hurling.”

Nailing down a regular training base is an issue too. “The biggest issue I would have since becoming manager is training facilities, it has not been ideal. We could be training anywhere. To be fair to the county board, the players have never wanted for food, gear, medical or anything like that. But there needs to be a base for training provided so that you know every week 'this is our base'. Whatever about any other sport, but in hurling, you need a good field in order to develop skills.”

Meanwhile, new Cork manager Paudie Murray is beginning his term with a relatively new squad.

“We are starting afresh with a completely new team,” he said. “You would have a number of other teams that would have five, six or seven guys involved from last year. That would indicate we would be up against it but then again it is up to our guys to perform, and if they perform to the maximum I think there won’t be much between the teams in Munster.

“Last year was an exceptionally good team. We have Timmy Wilk from that team. We are starting afresh with a completely new team. We are probably down four due to injury but it is what it is. It is a case of going out and performing to the maximum. The last Cork team that travelled down to Kerry was the U20s from two years ago and they struggled down there. They met a very defensive setup and they found it very hard to break down and it was very frustrating. It could be a real defensive setup by Kerry so we have to be prepared for that. The main thing is not to blow up and be composed on the ball.”

Limerick are the third team in this group, Cork face a quick turnaround at home next week. “Limerick will be a real tough game. They have done very well this year in the Harty and Dean Ryan. The Cork teams haven’t done so well. But the only thing you can ask your team to do is perform to the maximum level and if we fall short there is nothing more we can do.”