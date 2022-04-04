Rossies climb Connacht order as Galway deflate their own hype

Allianz FL Division 2 Final: Roscommon 1-20 Galway 0-22

If Galway thought they had done a fine job in killing all the early-season hype that had surrounded them ahead of their championship opener against Mayo, their great rivals in green and red followed suit two hours later to ensure both sides head into the April 24 provincial quarter-final mired in doubt and unanswered questions.

Although it seems much longer than two weeks ago now, when Round 6 of the Allianz League wrapped up on March 20, Galway were the only team across the four divisions to have won each and every game they had played.

Not alone that but they had maintained their winning run by travelling to Owenbeg and hammering out the gate an up-to-then in-form Derry side.

The westerners were roundly and rightly looked upon as a team on the way back up, new sideline recruit Cian O’Neill tightening up a defence that had never been known for its meanness.

Fast forward a fortnight, however, and several of the problems that dogged Pádraic Joyce’s first two years in office have resurfaced. And the timing could not be worse given Mayo have to be paid a visit in three weeks' time.

Defence is once more an issue, as Roscommon delighted in highlighting during this stop-start and instantly forgettable Division 2 decider.

During Roscommon’s greatest patch of dominance when they outscored their neighbours by 0-8 to 0-2 between the 37th and 53rd minutes to go from one down to 0-17 to 0-12 in front, Anthony Cunningham’s side could - and probably should - have raised three green flags.

Corner-forward Cian McKeon was first up, his shot tipped over by Conor Flaherty. Donie Smith then fizzed his effort just over the crossbar before brother Enda was denied by Flaherty.

Roscommon did eventually find the net and you can be absolutely certain that the five Galway players who sub Diarmuid Murtagh waltzed past en route to landing the game-winning goal one minute into second-half stoppages will be squirming in their seats when the clip is replayed during this week’s video analysis meeting.

Galway still had five minutes of additional time to claw back the three-point deficit created by Murtagh’s goal, but when another Roscommon sub, Keith Doyle, found the target to cancel out Matthew Tierney’s 74th-minute point and restore a three-point gap, the result was beyond them.

“We took our foot off the gas just after half-time and they went five up. We fought back well, went a point up, but then conceded a suckerpunch of a goal where we made no contact with the player across the pitch. He finished the goal well, but from a defensive point of view, it was poor from our side,” said Joyce.

Among the few positives were the six points kicked by 32-year-old midfielder Paul Conroy and the all-action second-half showing from Damien Comer, but too many others took too long to get going.

“We need to get more players up to that level of Paul Conroy because he can't keep carrying the team on his own like that,” Joyce added.

Turning focus onto the champions, Roscommon will draw confidence from the fact that they finish the League as the only unbeaten side across the four tiers.

The almost biennial Division 2 winners should also take a great deal of confidence from how they did not wobble in the face of six unanswered Galway points that saw Roscommon go from five in front to one behind coming down the stretch. Diarmuid Murtagh’s point to level matters at 0-18 apiece on 67 minutes ran a close second to his later goal in terms of the game’s most significant scores.

Back-to-back wins over their neighbours in the space of seven days and the Division 2 silverware bagged in the process leaves them in a quite healthy position ahead of their four-week run-in to championship.

Given the ease at which they picked off points in the second period, their failure to kick a single score from play in the opening 26 minutes stands out as somewhat bizarre.

The same as Galway, a porous defence and a malfunctioning restart will need to be addressed before the race for the JJ Nestor Cup gets underway.

And going on yesterday’s results, is it too much of a stretch to suggest that Roscommon are now the province’s form team.

Scorers for Roscommon: D Smith (0-5, 0-2 frees), C Cox (0-5, 0-4 frees); D Murtagh (1-1); C Murtagh (0-4, 0-1 free); E Nolan (0-1 free, 0-1 ‘45), C McKeon (0-2 each); K Doyle (0-1).

Scorers for Galway: P Conroy (0-6); D Comer (0-4); R Finnerty (0-3, 0-1 mark, 0-1 free); D Conneely (0-1 free), M Tierney (0-2 each); C Gleeson, S Walsh, S Kelly, J Heaney, F Ó Laoí (0-1 each).

ROSCOMMON: C Lavin; B Stack, D Murray, E McCormack; N Kilroy, N Daly, R Daly; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, C Heneghan; C McKeon, D Smith, C Cox.

Subs: K Doyle for McKeon (61, inj); D Murtagh for Cox (65); A Glennon for D Smith (69); C Hussey for Heneghan (75).

GALWAY: C Flaherty; L Silke, S Fitzgerald, J Glynn; J Heaney, K Molloy, J Daly; S Kelly, P Conroy; M Tierney, N Daly, F Ó Laoí; R Finnerty, D Conneely, D Comer.

Subs: J McGrath for J Daly, S Walsh for Glynn (both 47); C Gleeson for Flaherty (52, inj); J McLoughlin for N Daly (53); T Gill for Ó Laoí (65); P Kelly for Finnerty (70).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh)