Michael Hurley inspires Castlehaven to victory over St Finbarr's

Michael Hurley inspired Castlehaven to a 1-21 to 3-9 victory over reigning county champions, St Finbarr’s, in Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions Cork SFL yesterday. The former Cork player kicked 1-9 for the Haven and Cathal Maguire had 0-3, while Bill O’Connell, Adam Lyne and Enda Dennehy goaled for the Barr’s as both teams now lie on four points each after three games.

Ballincollig are top of the league after they maintained their perfect start by defeating Fermoy by 2-11 to 0-5 on Saturday evening. Cian and Dara Dorgan raised green flags for the Village while Seán Dore performed well throughout.

Earlier in the week, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh’s greater goal threat saw them defeat St Michael’s. Leonard Ó Conchúir, Ben and Donagh Shorten and Conchúr Ó Loingsigh all found the target for the Gaeltacht side in a 4-9 to 1-15 victory, Robbie Cotter with the goal for Michael’s.

Elsewhere in the group 2-5 from Eddie Kenneally and a goal from Jack Meade helped Newcestown to a 3-9 to 0-13 win over Mallow while 1-2 from Kevin Hallissey and 0-7 for Daniel Goulding helped Éire Óg to 1-13 to 2-10 draw with Kiskeam, Seán O’Sullivan and Cillian Murphy with the Duhallow side’s goals.

In Division 1B, goals from Damien Ó hUrdail and Eoin Ó Conaill saw Cill na Martra maintain their perfect start as they defeated Clyda Rovers by 2-7 to 0-8 on Friday evening.

On Saturday, Carrigaline notched their maiden win of the campaign with an impressive 2-11 to 0-15 win over O’Donovan Rossa. Olin Barry and Jack McCarthy raised the green flags in the first half while David Drake kicked vital scores after the break for Carrig.

In Trabeg, Luke Connolly was Valley Rovers’ tormentor in chief as his side put in a dominant second half to emerge victorious by 1-13 to 1-9. Fiachra Lynch had given Valleys the early impetuous with a goal but 1-6 from Connolly along with a strong performance from Ciarán O’Sullivan maintained Nemo’s perfect start.

Elsewhere, Douglas and Carbery Rangers played out an entertaining 2-13 apiece draw. Daragh Hayes kicked 0-9 for the West Cork side, Paudie Hodnett and John Hayes got the goals while Andrew Cantwell and Kevin Shannon hit the net for Douglas. Back west, 0-5 from Dan Mac Eoin helped Ilen Rovers to a 0-15 to 0-10 win over Clonakilty.

Meanwhile, in the Red FM SHL a 0-7 haul from Michael O’Halloran saw Blackrock edge out Fr O’Neill’s by 0-22 to 1-18 in Division 1A. In Division 1B, good performances from Seanie Kelly and Ronan Twomey helped Erin’s Own defeat Bride Rovers by 0-18 to 0-16 while Charleville defeated Ballymartle by 2-17 to 1-16.