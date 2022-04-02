Gneeveguilla gain first top-flight win in Kerry

While Gneeveguilla were gaining their first brace of league points with a 2-9 to 2-7 win over Ballymacelligott, Austin Stacks, Dr Crokes, Spa and Dingle were all posting a second win from two outings.

Ballymac made a superb start in Gneeveguilla thanks to two first-quarter goals as they led the home side 2-4 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter. But a Ronan Collins goal, two Padraig Doyle points and another from Conor Herlihy saw Gneeveguilla just trail by three at the break, 2-6 to 1-6.