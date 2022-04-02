Gneeveguilla gain first top-flight win in Kerry

Austin Stacks, Dr Crokes, Spa and Dingle all posted a second win from two outings.
James O’Donoghue kicked six points for Legion

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 17:05
Murt Murphy

While Gneeveguilla were gaining their first brace of league points with a 2-9 to 2-7 win over Ballymacelligott, Austin Stacks, Dr Crokes, Spa and Dingle were all posting a second win from two outings.

Ballymac made a superb start in Gneeveguilla thanks to two first-quarter goals as they led the home side 2-4 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter. But a Ronan Collins goal, two Padraig Doyle points and another from Conor Herlihy saw Gneeveguilla just trail by three at the break, 2-6 to 1-6.

In a low-scoring second half Gneeveguilla added a Shane Crowley goal to level the game but two Paul O’Leary points and a late Shane O’Sullivan effort saw Gneeveguilla home as Ballymac could only add a single Vinny Horan free in the second half.

Dingle had a facile win over a depleted Kerins O’Rahilly’s side, winning on a 1-15 to 0-8 scoreline with Conor Geaney scoring 1-4 while Mathew Flaherty kicked six points from play.

Dr Crokes proved far too strong for St Mary’s, winning 4-14 to 2-9 with Jordan Kiely scoring 1-9 and midfielder Harry Potts contributing 2-1 with Paul O’Donoghue best for the losers, scoring 1-4.

Austin Stacks travelled to Kenmare and emerged 1-13 to 2-4 winners having led 0-6 to 0-1 at half-time. David Mannix kicked 0-4 and Conor Horan scored 1-1 but Kenmare Shamrocks had a decent final quarter thanks to goals from Griffin Wharton and David Hallissey.

Spa remain unbeaten as they inflicted a second loss in a row on Killarney Legion on a 2-15 to 0-13 scoreline. Spa had the wind in the opening half and led 2-7 to 0-6 at half-time. Shane Cronin scored the opener and David Spillane finished the second to the net in the 10th minute. 

Two James O’Donoghue points and one each from Rian O’Grady and Luke O’Donoghue saw Legion improve but they could never match Spa’s intensity. 

Spa outscored Legion in the second half with David Spillane, Niall McCarthy, Cian Tobin and Cian Murphy all on the scoresheet for Spa. James O’Donoghue finished with six points but the goal Legion needed never arrived.

#Kerry GAA
