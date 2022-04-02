Four-star Waterford bury Cork in goals

A superb peformance by Liam Cahill's side secured a six-point league final win
Four-star Waterford bury Cork in goals

2 April 2022; Carthach Daly of Waterford is tackled by Darragh Fitzgibbon, left, and Ger Millerick of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final match between Cork and Waterford at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 20:40

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final: Waterford 4-20 Cork 1-23

Two goals from Stephen Bennett and one each from Patrick Curran and Dessie Hutchinson powered an impressive Waterford to a league final win over Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Report to follow.

More in this section

Ciaran Byrne and Brian Fanning 2/4/2022 Mickey Harte's Louth repeat the dose to defy Limerick
Derry v Down - Bord Gáis Energy Ulster GAA Hurling U21 Championship Final Brilliant McKeever goal sends Derry on way to league crown
Paddy Lynch scores goal 2/4/2022 Lynch brace crucial as Cavan pip Tipp to Croke Park glory
Fermanagh v Longford - Allianz Hurling League Division 3B Final

Fermanagh make extra man count to take 3B title

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices