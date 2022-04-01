Controversial Cork v Kerry semi will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports

The disputed Munster SFC semi-final meeting of Cork and Kerry, currently fixed for Killarney, will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports.
The game, which Cork insist will only be played at Páirc Uí Rinn, is one of 14 matches this summer exclusive to Sky Sports. In all the network will broadcast 20 inter-county fixtures in this year's championships, with all the games on the Sky Sports Arena channel.
Wexford’s clash with Galway in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship will kick off proceedings across the channel on April 16th, followed by Tyrone’s clash with Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship later that day.
April 23rd will see All-Ireland Champions, Limerick kick off the defence of their title against Waterford. While on the same day in Leinster, Dublin head to Chadwicks Wexford Park to take on Wexford.
Sky Sports GAA presenter, Gráinne McElwain, will again host the programmes, along with regular Sky pundits Peter Canavan, Kieran Donaghy, Jim McGuinness, Ollie Canning, Jamesie O’Connor and JJ Delaney.
Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty are Sky's commentators, with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley.
Leinster SHC: Wexford v Galway
Ulster SFC: Fermanagh v Tyrone
Leinster SHC: Wexford v Dublin
Munster SHC: Limerick v Waterford
Ulster SFC: Monaghan v Down
Leinster SFC: Dublin v Offaly/Wexford
Munster SFC Cork v Kerry
Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kilkenny
Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Wexford OR Galway v Dublin
SFC Qualifiers Rd 1
SFC Qualifiers Rd 2 two games
All Ireland SFC Quarter Finals two games