Controversial Cork v Kerry semi will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports

The game, which Cork insist will only be played at Páirc Uí Rinn, is one of 14 matches this summer exclusive to Sky Sports.
1 April 2022; Sky Sports announced their 2022 GAA Championship fixtures, along with an all-star panel of pundits and commentators for the season ahead. Pictured at the launch in Croke Park is presenter Gráinne McElwain and pundit Peter Canavan. As part of the 2022 GAA schedule of fixtures, Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA, with a total of 20 games broadcasting on the channel  14 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 11:38

The disputed Munster SFC semi-final meeting of Cork and Kerry, currently fixed for Killarney, will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports.

The game, which Cork insist will only be played at Páirc Uí Rinn, is one of 14 matches this summer exclusive to Sky Sports. In all the network will broadcast 20 inter-county fixtures in this year's championships, with all the games on the Sky Sports Arena channel.  

Cork footballers insist they will only play Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn

Wexford’s clash with Galway in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship will kick off proceedings across the channel on April 16th, followed by Tyrone’s clash with Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship later that day.

April 23rd will see All-Ireland Champions, Limerick kick off the defence of their title against Waterford. While on the same day in Leinster, Dublin head to Chadwicks Wexford Park to take on Wexford.

Pictured at the launch in Croke Park is presenter Gráinne McElwain and pundits, from left, Ollie Canning, JJ Delaney and Jamesie O'Connor.  Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Sky Sports GAA presenter, Gráinne McElwain, will again host the programmes, along with regular Sky pundits  Peter Canavan, Kieran Donaghy, Jim McGuinness, Ollie Canning, Jamesie O’Connor and JJ Delaney.

Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty are Sky's commentators, with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley. 

April 16th

Leinster SHC: Wexford v Galway 

Ulster SFC: Fermanagh v Tyrone 

April 23rd

Leinster SHC: Wexford v Dublin 

Munster SHC: Limerick v Waterford 

April 30th

Ulster SFC: Monaghan v Down 

Leinster SFC: Dublin v Offaly/Wexford 

May 7th

Munster SFC Cork v Kerry 

May 14th

Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kilkenny 

May 21st

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Wexford OR Galway v Dublin 

June 4th

SFC Qualifiers Rd 1 

June 11th

SFC Qualifiers Rd 2 two games

June 25th

All Ireland SFC Quarter Finals two games 

