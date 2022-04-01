Controversial Cork v Kerry semi will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports

The disputed Munster SFC semi-final meeting of Cork and Kerry, currently fixed for Killarney, will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports.

The game, which Cork insist will only be played at Páirc Uí Rinn, is one of 14 matches this summer exclusive to Sky Sports. In all the network will broadcast 20 inter-county fixtures in this year's championships, with all the games on the Sky Sports Arena channel.