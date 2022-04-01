How Galway benefitted from a spring in Division Two

In hindsight, says Gary Sice, Galway’s relegation from the League’s top flight last summer was a blessing draped in disguise.

The inability of the 2021 class to preserve the county’s Division 1 status formed the first half of a most forgetful season for the Galway footballers, their championship involvement subsequently crashing against the rocks of a Connacht final second-half where they were outscored 2-8 to 0-2 by Mayo.

Add in the disappointing end to their 2020 campaign and Galway football, along with Pádraic Joyce’s tenure as manager, was at a low ebb.

All involved desperately required a pick me up - which is precisely what the rehabilitative environs of Division 2 offered.

This season's early report card of an FBD League title, six Division 2 wins on the bounce, and an NUIG Sigerson Cup success backboned by several Galway starters has brought about a change in mood music concerning Joyce and his team.

Moreover, the clinching of promotion with a round to spare and their final scoring tally of 14-99 (18 points greater than the next highest scoring team from across the four divisions) has brought about a sense of renewed confidence within the playing group, most timely given Mayo must be negotiated in the Connacht quarter-final on April 24.

Gary Sice, having retired from the inter-county scene in 2017, made a shock return to the Galway set-up during the truncated winter championship of 2020.

This involvement during Joyce’s first Covid-interrupted year at the helm, brief and all as it was, means the four-time All-Ireland club winner is more sympathetic than critical towards Joyce and the results he presided over the past two seasons.

“That was a very fractured time. For every new manager that had just come in as Covid landed, it was an absolute disaster because nobody could put their own stamp on things, nobody got time on the field with their players and even when you got time on the field, it was very fractured through not being in big groups and through not being able to go inside and have meetings and just gel things together,” said Sice.

“Now that Pádraic and his management have got a clean run at it, it is very clear what the structure of play is and it is very clear the expectations of individuals.

“That clarity of message throughout the group is evident on the field. They are all very aware of what is required and how it is required. That accountability for the players is very helpful because everybody knows exactly what their job is and when you have that kind of cohesion, you have a chance.” And much easier is it to develop said cohesion in the second division, rather than the League’s top flight.

Their lower league status has also been hugely beneficial in affording new recruit Cian O’Neill a less cut-throat environment in which to make an early mark. Ditto returning centre-back John Daly and the game-time management of NUIG Sigerson winners Matthew Tierney, Tomo Culhane, and Sean and Paul Kelly.

“I don't think any Division 1 team gets a clear run without having a few hiccups, whereas in Division 2, you can get a run of wins like Galway have and it is definitely going to help them confidence-wise working towards the Mayo game.

“Even getting a craic at Croke Park this weekend is great. I remember how beating Kildare in the 2017 Division 2 final helped us going into championship, we went on to beat Mayo in Connacht after that.

“For the development of this team and with so many U20 winners coming into it, as well, it has been a really good thing for the team to be where they were and to get the games they got this spring.” While remarking that victory over their neighbours in tomorrow’s Division 2 decider would be “another stamp of approval” on the building blocks laid down this spring, of far greater importance is how the team is rounding into shape ahead of the aforementioned Connacht quarter-final against Mayo.

Defensively, the former Galway footballer believes the current crop are now much better equipped to halt their great rivals.

“Even in the FBD final, I could see a definite thought pattern around how they were going to block things up at the back. Roscommon’s Conor Cox had a very quick start that evening, but after around 12 or 13 minutes, they snuffed him out completely for the rest of the game, so that was new and good to see. I am sure they are working very hard on that, especially when you have a Ryan O'Donoghue type buzzing around the place for Mayo.

“Ryan is shooting the lights out, but outside of that, I don't see where Mayo are going to get an awful lot of scores against Galway and that will give Galway an awful lot of confidence.”