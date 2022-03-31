Paul Donaghy leaves Tyrone panel ahead of Championship campaign

Paul Donaghy is the latest player to leave the Tyrone squad as the All-Ireland champions prepare to begin the defence of their title.
The Dungannon Clarke’s attacker is the seventh panel member to opt out this year.
Donaghy made a sensational debut last season, scoring 10 points in a National League tie against Donegal, but he has been unable to nail down a regular place in the team.
His decision to quit the county squad follows the departure of Mark Bradley, Tiernan McCann, Ronan O’Neill, Lee Brennan, Hugh Pat McGeary, and Michael Cassidy in recent weeks.
The defections leave the Red Hands short on attacking options, as Donaghy, Bradley, O’Neill, and Brennan are all noted forwards.