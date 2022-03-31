Paul Donaghy leaves Tyrone panel ahead of Championship campaign

Dungannon Clarke’s attacker is the seventh panel member to opt out this year
Paul Donaghy leaves Tyrone panel ahead of Championship campaign

Paul Donaghy is the latest player to leave the Tyrone squad as the All-Ireland champions prepare to begin the defence of their title. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 21:11
Francis Mooney

Paul Donaghy is the latest player to leave the Tyrone squad as the All-Ireland champions prepare to begin the defence of their title.

The Dungannon Clarke’s attacker is the seventh panel member to opt out this year.

Donaghy made a sensational debut last season, scoring 10 points in a National League tie against Donegal, but he has been unable to nail down a regular place in the team.

His decision to quit the county squad follows the departure of Mark Bradley, Tiernan McCann, Ronan O’Neill, Lee Brennan, Hugh Pat McGeary, and Michael Cassidy in recent weeks.

The defections leave the Red Hands short on attacking options, as Donaghy, Bradley, O’Neill,  and Brennan are all noted forwards.

More in this section

Munster Senior Hurling and Senior Football Championships 2019 Launch Munster Championship launch shelved as players dispute rumbles on
Roscommon v Galway - Allianz Football League Division 2 Roscommon tired of being a yo-yo team
Six cross-code double-headers across Munster Championships Six cross-code double-headers across Munster Championships
<p>Tipperary manager David Power. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Tipp football in transition but David Power is not phased by the rebuild

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices