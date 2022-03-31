Tipp football in transition but David Power is not phased by the rebuild

Tipperary manager David Power rhymes through the county’s Munster final winning team from 2020 to highlight the degree of change that has taken place within his panel over the past 16 months.

“Goalkeeper Evan Comerford is not available this year; corner-back Alan Campbell is gone working in America; Steven O'Brien has been out injured for all the League; Liam Casey is gone to Australia; Colin O'Riordan is obviously in Australia; Brian Fox has retired; Michael Quinlivan is not available due to work commitments; while Colman Kennedy is out injured,” explained Power, detailing the eight starters from the provincial final triumph not currently available.

“Half the team is wiped. I counted last weekend that out of the 26 that were named against Cork for the 2020 Munster final, 15 were missing.”

Power documents this significant turnover in first-team regulars not as any excuse for the team’s dip in form post-Munster final glory, but rather to illustrate that the goal of making theirs a short stay in Division 4 was never going to be without its bumps along the road.

In the end, it was a road successfully travelled. Last weekend’s promotion-clinching win at home to London lifted the pressure that had sat on Power’s shoulders since the county’s surprise relegation to the basement tier last year, a pressure that had intensified after Tipperary managed to mine only a single point from their first two Division 4 outings.

The Premier manager believes the team was dealt a stroke of badly needed good fortune when their subsequent Round 3 game away to Wexford was postponed because of Storm Franklin.

It meant their next outing would be a home fixture, Tipperary overcame Sligo to kickstart a run of five straight wins that took them from seventh to second in the basement division.

“It has been a big transition period for the team and, to be fair, things weren't looking good after the Leitrim performance in Round 2. We seemed to be miles off it,” Power conceded.

“The break we got where we were down in Wexford and the game didn't go ahead, that was probably favourable in terms of we ended up playing Sligo the following weekend at home, won that, got our first two points, then went back to Wexford and while we didn't play great, we got two points down there and followed that up by playing really, really well away to Cavan.

“It just kicked on from there. We started building momentum and we now have five wins on the bounce. For a lot of these players coming from minor and U20, we haven't won much at underage over the last number of years and so the run of five wins is a huge confidence-builder for them going forward.”

Given all the absentees outlined above, management had no option but to swing open the door to a host of newcomers this spring. Taking their chance has been midfielder Mark Russell and the Mullinahone forward pair of Mikey O'Shea and Martin Kehoe, all three making their League debut in recent weeks and months.

“Michael O’Reilly, he had been sub-keeper under Evan, he is playing very well; corner-back Jack Harney, this is his first season starting consistently; Mark Russell has played fierce well; Mikey O'Shea has been a revelation; Martin Kehoe is another from Mullinahone doing really well; Seanie O'Connor has really stepped up from U20 last year; Teddy Doyle is a Kerry lad now living in Tipperary, he has done very well; Jack Kennedy, who has suffered a lot with injuries in recent years, has been outstanding.

“I will never make excuses, but people need to appreciate that we are a different Tipperary football team at this moment in time and we are a developing team.”

A developing team heading in the right direction. Saturday's Division 4 decider affords them a free shot at acquiring silverware in Croke Park, while a Munster championship draw that has Cork and Kerry on the far side of the fence means a second provincial final appearance in three years is a realistic target.

“The players can be very proud of what they have achieved to date,” Power said of his new-look team’s pace of progress.

“I am not fazed by the rebuild, to be honest with you. Whenever I do go, I want to leave a good strong panel there for Tipperary football that can continue on.

“Saturday's game is on television and if you can get a win there, it would be massive for Tipperary football.”