Finishing school: How Waterford have become a goal scoring machine

When Waterford played Laois in the league in mid-February, Waterford’s total of 7-31 reached into the rarified thin air of above the 50-point mark. If Waterford had wanted to kept climbing, an even higher summit was well within their reach.

“It was incredible stuff,” says Kevin Moran, who retired at the end of last season. “It was a complete demolishment. If Waterford really wanted to score ten goals in the first half alone, they could have got them.”

Waterford took that notion just before the break with four goals in four minutes. Waterford created 13 goalscoring chances in total. One of the Laois players privately remarked afterwards that he never saw anything like Waterford’s intent for goals, and the power and pace they used to carry it out. “They were like a machine,” he said. “It was just a relentless barrage.”

Waterford filled their boots that afternoon, but they have still been the highest goalscoring team in this league by a distance with 18 green flags raised. Prior to last Sunday, Wexford had only conceded four goals in five games, but Waterford hit them for five. It could have been eight or nine.

That lust for green flags is a dominant principle of Waterford’s explosive running game, but executing it in a slicker and more decisive fashion had to be their starting point after last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick.

Similar to the 2020 All-Ireland final, Waterford again created seven goalscoring chances and failed to take any. Eleven of those 14 chances engineered against Limerick were governed by poor execution or decision making, especially in failing to take the ball in further before shooting.

Nickie Quaid was excellent in both matches but only three of those Waterford chances came close to beating a goalkeeper of Quaid’s quality; Jack Fagan and Neil Montgomery’s efforts early in the 2020 final; Jamie Barron’s rocket in last year’s semi-final, which ricocheted off Quaid’s helmet.

“I remember Mikey (Bevans – Waterford coach) highlighting those chances early last season (after the 2020 final),” says Moran. “We knew we needed to get better at finishing them.” Last year though, showed how much ground Waterford still had to make up in getting their execution levels to where they needed to be. They averaged two goals per game in a league campaign played over the summer on hard ground and good pitches.

In their first championship match against Clare, Waterford manufactured just one goalscoring chance. Their volume of goalscoring chances created did increase substantially afterwards, with Waterford averaging eight in their next four games. They hit Tipp for four goals and could have had three more, but Waterford managed just one goal against Galway before shooting a blank again against Limerick.

They scored three goals in their first qualifier against Laois, but there were three opportunities in the second half of that match when failing to make the last pass, or taking the point instead when the goal chance was on, left Waterford in a perilous position; they still only led by two points three minutes into additional time.

The flipside though, is that Waterford were still creating the chances. “I remember Mikey (Bevans) saying a few times, ‘Lads, there will be some day when all of this goes right and we’re going to get a bag of goals,’” says Moran.

“If some of these lads get one-on-one with a defender, the bottom line you will not stop them. Other teams may have the skill-set but, apart from Cork, they won’t have the same raw pace.”

Waterford are clearly trusting that pace even more now. Two of their five goals last Sunday originated from running moves which began outside the 65-metre line; two more were balls first secured by Austin Gleeson and Shane Bennett just inside the 45-metre line, and not far from the sideline, before both tore through the Wexford defence to goal with devastating finishes. The defending on both occasions may have been poor but the intent was there.

Bennett’s goal was superbly finished in a tightly congested space with a powerful swat-bat to the far corner with Paudie Foley coming across to try and block the strike. More importantly, the shot was taken from just outside the square, and inside the ‘killing zone’ that Kilkenny patented in their pomp as a goalscoring machine.

“It was a brilliant finish,” says Moran. “Not many forwards can do that. Shane was able to create that gap with the defender through sheer pace, and then bring it in as close as he could. You’re not going to stop those ones.” Last Sunday also reaffirmed how going forward at pace is so deeply embedded now in every cell of this Waterford team’s DNA. That is the core tenet of Bevans’ coaching philosophy. When he first arrived in Waterford, that was the message he repeatedly drilled into the players.

A pattern has emerged under Liam Cahill and Bevans since their time with Tipperary underage teams how they have always produced fit, direct, hard-running and hard-working teams with huge spirit.

Training was always designed to attack the players’ limits with brutally tough sessions, but it’s also constructed in order to carry out that high-stamina and hard running game.

Those central principles of taking on the man and running off the shoulder is really evident in the amount of running and off-loading Waterford do in their warm-up before games.

Waterford have been a serious force over the last eight years, but they were never considered a goalscoring team with the same potential as other sides.

That argument has been turned on its head anyway by Galway and Limerick’s lack of goals in their All-Ireland winning years in 2017 and 2020, but scoring goals was another means of weaponising a team with Waterford’s physical profile.

“Yeah, you would have to admit that other teams were able to get more goals than we were,” says Moran. “Every team wants to get goals, but you have to have the players to be able to do it. And Waterford have those players now.”

Waterford have had ten different goalscorers in their six games to date. Mikey Kiely showed his goalscoring potential with UL in the Fitzgibbon Cup. Players have a licence to attack for goals from all over the field.

A defender with the class and pace of Calum Lyons is always encouraged to get into those goalscoring positions. If players don’t when the chance presents itself, Bevans lets them know all about in their video analysis sessions.

“That’s what they train for,” says Moran. “I can guarantee you that Bevans will have looked at the goalscoring opportunities Waterford didn’t take last Sunday. He’ll want more on Saturday night.”

Austin Gleeson may be out through suspension, but that concern may be offset by the potential return of Stephen Bennett, who has missed Waterford’s last two games with injuries. Penalties have bumped up his numbers, but Bennett is the league’s highest goalscorer to date. “If Stephen Bennett gets the ball with a defender one-on-one, people don’t realise the pace he has,” says Moran. “It’s frightening.”

Waterford are now meeting a team tomorrow night almost in their image. There are so many parallels between Cork and Waterford, not just in make-up, youth, talent, pace and goalscoring potential, but also in that quest to end a famine and win an All-Ireland.

And scoring enough goals will be central for Waterford in that search. “The penny has definitely dropped but you can’t say it fully yet until after Saturday night, or after a few championship games,” says Moran. “Poor decisions come in high-stakes games against high-quality defenders. That’s when you’ll see if Waterford have taken their goalscoring to another level.”

If Waterford do, green flags will provide them with decisive markers along that steep climb to the summit of the mountain.