AFLW All-Star nominations for Orla O’Dwyer and Cora Staunton

Orla O’Dwyer and Cora Staunton are among the 40 strong nominations for the 2022 AFLW All Australian squad, which were announced overnight.

A final team of 21 players including a captain and vice-captain will be announced at the W Awards to be held on Tuesday April 5th at Crown Palladium in Melbourne.

Players from all 14 AFLW teams have been selected with Melbourne Football Club leading club representation in the nominations with seven players named.

Staunton is the only GWS Giants player to be nominated for this year’s All Star team while Orla O’Dwyer joins three of her Brisbane Lions teammates with nominations, Emily Bates, Greta Bodey and Natalie Grider.

Staunton, who turned 40 last December, has been a goal-kicking machine since joining the Sydney based side in the 2017 AFL Women's draft, kicking 46 goals from only 40 appearances.

O’Dwyer has been a consistent contributor for the Lions all season, averaging 15 disposals and over 350 metres gained per game, while still managing to contribute to the scoreboard with six goals of her own across the season.

There has been no Irish selection on the All-Australian team, men or women teams since Jim Stynes selections in both the 1991 and 1993 teams.

The W Awards will recognise the league’s Best and Fairest player, NAB AFLW Rising Star, All Australian Team, Four’N Twenty Mark of the Year and rebel Goal of the Year.

The two teams that make it through to the NAB AFLW Grand Final will join the function from satellite locations as they prepare for the biggest match of the season.