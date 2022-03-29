Multiple bans expected from melee after Donegal-Armagh game

Multiple suspensions are expected to be proposed from the melee that followed Sunday’s Division 1 game between Donegal and Armagh in Letterkenny.

Similar to the spate of one-match bans handed down following the Armagh-Tyrone meeting last month, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are to shortly contact the counties about their judgement based on referee Paddy Neilan’s match report.

In his report of the Armagh-Tyrone game, David Gough cited players for committing Category III offences “t o behave in any way which is dangerous to an opponent.”

It is believed Neilan may have done the same in assessing the scenes in O’Donnell Park.

Any player who has been charged with such an offence would incur a one-match ban and therefore miss the Ulster quarter-final between the counties in Ballybofey’s MacCumhaill Park on April 24. In recent times there has been a move away from issuing fines to county boards as a form of punishment for the poor behaviour of players.

Arising from a row close to the end of their meeting in Athletic Grounds documented in Gough’s match report, four Tyrone players — Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, and Kieran McGeary — and Armagh’s Greg McCabe were recommended one-match suspensions.

All five penalties were contested in front of the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) but they chose to uphold the CCCC’s proposals. Tyrone’s quartet chose not to bring their cases to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) and consequently missed the following game against Kildare.

Speaking to this newspaper last month, GAA match officials manager Donal Smyth described as “textbook” Gough’s handling of the melee in Armagh.

“The referee put in the report and the report was correct and you would be happy that it was accepted by the CHC. We didn’t put any focus on melees before the start of the league but we did touch on melees and discussed them last week, not the specific incident, but the textbook way to deal with them. The instructions are to stand back, get an overall view, take notes and pick out the offenders and deal with them appropriately.”

Meanwhile, Austin Gleeson will miss Saturday’s Division 1 final as Waterford have elected not to contest his one-match ban arising from last Sunday’s victory over Wexford.

Former hurler of the year Gleeson had scored 2-3 before he struck Simon Donohoe towards the end of Waterford’s comprehensive victory in UPMC Nowlan Park. Waterford had analysed the footage before agreeing not to make an application to the CHC.

Galway man Liam Gordan has been appointed to take charge of the hurling decider in Thurles. Cavan’s Noel Mooney will referee the Division 1 final between Kerry and Mayo in Croke on Sunday, Fermanagh’s Niall Cullen the man in the middle for the Division 2 showdown between Galway and Roscommon.

On Saturday, Brendan Griffin of Kerry officiates the Limerick-Louth Division 3 final. In the curtain-raiser in Croke Park, Carlow’s John Hickey throws in the ball for Cavan and Tipperary. Kevin Jordan of Tipperary supervises the Division 2A final between Down and Westmeath, the winners replacing Offaly in the top flight in 2023.