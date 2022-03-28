Limerick are certainly nowhere near the zenith just yet, but the satisfaction of edging their way up the gradient is all the sweeter again considering how close they were to the nadir just four years ago.

At the end of the 2018 league, Limerick were ranked 31st in the league. Before they played Clare in the championship six weeks later, Billy Lee was on the verge of forfeiting the match.

Three hours earlier, Lee got a phone call to say that Jim Liston couldn’t play because of an administrative error. Before the squad left Newcastle West, Lee told the county board that if Liston wasn’t on the panel that he wouldn’t be at the Gaelic Grounds as manager.

The matter was cleared up just minutes before the game through a call to Croke Park, but Limerick were already in a disheveled state. Walloped by 13 points, they looked like a squad going nowhere. Fast.

Where was there to go? Eighteen players from the 2017 panel had left. Trying to rebuild the squad throughout the winter of 2017-18 was a torturous ordeal for Lee because so many others had abandoned the cause; 53 players Lee had contacted turned down the offer to join the squad.

Replacements were thin on the ground, but Lee still stuck to his core principles. The pool may have been small, but Lee just went about making things better by ensuring that he had full buy-in from everyone who played for Limerick.

Ten of the players which featured against Clare in 2018 played last Sunday against Fermanagh.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for Billy Lee?” asks former Limerick player Stephen Lavin. “He’s the most genuine guy you could ever meet. Billy absolutely loves football and he just wants to have guys with the same passion and commitment involved with Limerick.”

Lee was part of Liam Kearns’ backroom when Lavin and that talented generation of footballers radically altered the culture of football within the county two decades ago, losing Munster finals to Kerry in 2003 and 2004, with Kerry getting out of jail in the drawn 2004 final.

Lee had seen first-hand what proper buy-in and full commitment could achieve. Seeking the same baseline requirement when he took over was more of a struggle when the talent pool wasn’t as deep or strong, but Lee never altered his philosophy.

“The first thing with Billy is that he rewards loyalty,” says Lavin. “If you put in the commitment, you get your rewards. The second thing is that he wants mature players, guys who have consistently put the work in over the years. Billy wants fellas who have served their time.” In recent years, any player who has been on the panel but who has left because of travel or other pursuits or interests is only asked back if their form at club or colleges level grabs the management’s attention. Previous investment in the squad is irrelevant unless players show they are ready to heavily reinvest in the project.

That philosophy has certainly increased the maturity within the squad. Cian Sheehan, Limerick’s best player on Sunday, left the panel for a few years, before returning. Brian Donovan didn’t play football for four years and was on a soccer scholarship in Miami before being picked up by Lee after returning home. “A lot of these guys have matured now and playing for Limerick is all they want to do,” says Lavin. “They’re mad for road.” That worldliness is also reflected in their physical make-up. Kevin McStay said on ‘League Sunday’ that Limerick “look physically stronger”, but they have been one of the biggest teams in the country for years.

Their S&C coach Adrian O’Brien is highly rated amongst the players, but Lee has assembled an impressive back-room team. The coach Maurice Horan was manager when Lavin played on the Limerick side which reached the 2011 All-Ireland quarter-final. “Maurice is a brilliant coach,” says Lavin. “Plus, he’s a really deep thinker about the game.” Iain Corbett, Donal O’Sullivan and Darragh Treacy are the only players left from the side which last played in Croke Park, in the 2013 Division 4 final win against Offaly, but this is still a seasoned team now with an average age of 26.

When Lavin retired at the end of that 2013 season, he was heavily involved in the roll-out of the Limerick Football Academy, which was initiated by the county board and the football board. Paul Kinnerk was appointed Head of the Academy, a role he still retains.

Lavin started with an U14 Limerick team before working with various development squad through the decade. Two of that U14 team – Barry Coleman and Liam Kennedy – are part of the current senior panel.

“You’ve seen a lot of players come through the Academy in recent years to play senior,” says Lavin. “But it’s only in the coming years that you’ll see the real fruits.”

Good days are finally here for Limerick again. And they hope that better days are coming.