Offaly goalkeeper Paddy Dunican labels key backpass decision an 'absolute disgrace'

OFFALY goalkeeper Paddy Dunican has launched an online tirade against the match officials in yesterday’s Division 2 clash with Cork in Tullamore.

Offaly were relegated to Division 3 and will potentially miss out on the Sam Maguire Cup as a result of failing to beat Cork, who claimed the two points with Stephen Sherlock’s additional time free.

Cork were awarded the free when Dunican “received” a Jordan Hayes back-pass from his kick-out, stopping the ball from crossing the end line for a Cork 45.

Referee Niall Cullen duly awarded a free in, as the rulebook states, but Dunican claims Offaly were whistled for the same offence earlier in the game and a throw ball was awarded.

Posting on Twitter, Dunican wrote: “So.. ‘a huge mistake on my behalf’ .. the ball was kicked back to me..my choices were A) let it out for 45 and cork free shot at goal. B) throw ball which is a 50/50.

“So I chose the ‘50/50 ball instead of a 45 (free shot at goal) obviously. But referee then gave a free in from the 14 for the same rule they called earlier in the game as a throw ball.

“This is apparently my fault to those who clearly did not watch the game.. the real crime is 1) umpires) related to officials who… offer no input to the modern game (no official training).

“B) the lineswoman (Maggie Farrelly) called that in the first half out of nowhere to make some sort of name for herself. The referee admitted to making a mistake in the first half and said it should have been there (sic) free.

“The moral of the story - an absolute disgrace. There was never going to be anything between the two teams. When you make up a rule for no good reason - it’s nothing other than embarrassing.

“And btw, we didn’t just lose the league today - but, when so much goes in to the basic rules of the game, you’d expect some sort of adequacy. So much goes into our game all to be taken away from a few lads who have no idea of the rules.”

Highlighting a video clip of the earlier incident in the first half, the Shamrocks man had advanced up the field before the play was eventually called back for an infringement.

Dunican commented: “This is one of the most scandalous calls of the year, the ball goes potentially from their 21 to our 21 (referee gives a throw ball) for absolutely no good reason other than the lineswoman tries to make a name for herself and says I received the ball back off the same person.

“There’s not one person the whole OCP (O’Connor Park) who calls a free, steps, etc. other than the lineswoman. Unfortunately this was a habit of her game. What experience does she have playing in div 2? I sacrifice my whole life to be let down by below average officials. Hard to take”.