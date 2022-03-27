Cork and Waterford set for Saturday night Semple showdown

Cork and Waterford set for Saturday night Semple showdown

Cork manager Kieran Kingston will bring his side to Semple Stadium next Saturday to face Waterford in the Allianz Hurling League Divisino 1 final

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 20:07
John Fogarty

Cork and Waterford’s Division 1 hurling final has been scheduled for FBD Semple Stadium this Saturday (7.15pm throw-in).

Ahead of their Munster SHC Round 3 game in Walsh Park on May 15, Cork will be looking to bridge a 24-year gap to their last league crown while Waterford are hoping for a first title since 2015.

In a rematch of the 2019 football decider, Kerry and Mayo face off in Croke Park the following afternoon (4pm). 

Galway, who clash with Mayo in a Connacht quarter-final next month, are in the curtain-raiser Division 2 final against Roscommon (1.45pm).

Kerry are looking to complete a league three-in-a-row having shared the title with Dublin last year and being handed the title in 2020 as a result of topping Division 1 and no final taking place.

Dublin and Kildare’s relegation to Division 2 means there will be no team from Leinster in the top flight of the league next season for the first time in history.

Finals:

Saturday, April 2.

Allianz Hurling League.

Division 1 final.

Cork v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium 7.15pm Live TG4.

Division 2A final.

Down v Westmeath, FBD Semple Stadium 4.45pm Streaming TG4.

Allianz Football League.

Division 3 football final.

Louth v Limerick, Croke Park 4.45pm Live TG4.

Division 4 football final.

Cavan v Tipperary, Croke Park 2.30pm Live TG4.

Sunday, April 3.

Allianz Football League.

Division 1 final.

Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park 4pm Live TG4.

Division 2 final.

Roscommon v Galway, Croke Park 1.45pm Live TG4.

Allianz Hurling League.

Division 2B final.

Derry v Sligo, TBC.

Division 3A final.

Tyrone v Armagh, TBC.

Division 3B final.

Fermanagh v Longford, TBC.

Division 1 relegated: Dublin, Kildare.

Division 2 relegated: Down, Offaly.

Division 3 relegated: Laois, Wicklow.

Sam Maguire Cup: Armagh, Clare, Cork, Derry, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tyrone.

Tailteann Cup (unless any team reaches their provincial final): Antrim, Carlow, Cavan, Down, Fermanagh, Laois, Leitrim, London, Longford, New York, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, Wicklow.

More in this section

Austin Gleeson scores the second goal 27/3/2022 Liam Cahill will 'definitely appeal' Austin Gleeson's red card if there are any grounds
Wicklow v Louth - Allianz Football League Division 3 Mickey Harte's Louth reach Division 2 after second successive promotion
Dessie Hutchinson and Kevin Foley 27/3/2022 Waterford whirlwind blows Wexford away
Cork and Waterford set for Saturday night Semple showdown

Newtownshandrum edge county champions Midleton in Cork SHL

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices