Cork and Waterford set for Saturday night Semple showdown

Cork and Waterford’s Division 1 hurling final has been scheduled for FBD Semple Stadium this Saturday (7.15pm throw-in).
Ahead of their Munster SHC Round 3 game in Walsh Park on May 15, Cork will be looking to bridge a 24-year gap to their last league crown while Waterford are hoping for a first title since 2015.
In a rematch of the 2019 football decider, Kerry and Mayo face off in Croke Park the following afternoon (4pm).
Galway, who clash with Mayo in a Connacht quarter-final next month, are in the curtain-raiser Division 2 final against Roscommon (1.45pm).
Kerry are looking to complete a league three-in-a-row having shared the title with Dublin last year and being handed the title in 2020 as a result of topping Division 1 and no final taking place.
Dublin and Kildare’s relegation to Division 2 means there will be no team from Leinster in the top flight of the league next season for the first time in history.