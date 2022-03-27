Cork and Waterford set for Saturday night Semple showdown

Cork and Waterford’s Division 1 hurling final has been scheduled for FBD Semple Stadium this Saturday (7.15pm throw-in).

Ahead of their Munster SHC Round 3 game in Walsh Park on May 15, Cork will be looking to bridge a 24-year gap to their last league crown while Waterford are hoping for a first title since 2015.

In a rematch of the 2019 football decider, Kerry and Mayo face off in Croke Park the following afternoon (4pm).

Galway, who clash with Mayo in a Connacht quarter-final next month, are in the curtain-raiser Division 2 final against Roscommon (1.45pm).

Kerry are looking to complete a league three-in-a-row having shared the title with Dublin last year and being handed the title in 2020 as a result of topping Division 1 and no final taking place.

Dublin and Kildare’s relegation to Division 2 means there will be no team from Leinster in the top flight of the league next season for the first time in history.

Finals:

Saturday, April 2.

Allianz Hurling League.

Division 1 final.

Cork v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium 7.15pm Live TG4.

Division 2A final.

Down v Westmeath, FBD Semple Stadium 4.45pm Streaming TG4.

Allianz Football League.

Division 3 football final.

Louth v Limerick, Croke Park 4.45pm Live TG4.

Division 4 football final.

Cavan v Tipperary, Croke Park 2.30pm Live TG4.

Sunday, April 3.

Allianz Football League.

Division 1 final.

Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park 4pm Live TG4.

Division 2 final.

Roscommon v Galway, Croke Park 1.45pm Live TG4.

Allianz Hurling League.

Division 2B final.

Derry v Sligo, TBC.

Division 3A final.

Tyrone v Armagh, TBC.

Division 3B final.

Fermanagh v Longford, TBC.

Division 1 relegated: Dublin, Kildare.

Division 2 relegated: Down, Offaly.

Division 3 relegated: Laois, Wicklow.

Sam Maguire Cup: Armagh, Clare, Cork, Derry, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tyrone.

Tailteann Cup (unless any team reaches their provincial final): Antrim, Carlow, Cavan, Down, Fermanagh, Laois, Leitrim, London, Longford, New York, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, Wicklow.