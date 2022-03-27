Mickey Harte's Louth reach Division 2 after second successive promotion

Comfortable win over Wicklow in Aughrim sees the Wee County promoted from Division 3 along with Limerick while Wicklow drop to Division 4
27 March 2022; Sam Mulroy of Louth in action against Patrick O'Keane of Wicklow during the Allianz Football League Division 3 match between Wicklow and Louth at County Grounds in Aughrim, Wicklow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 17:52
Mark Kennedy

Louth 2-17 Wicklow 1-13

Mickey Harte, the most successful manager Tyrone ever had, is now working his magic with Louth.

After guiding Tyrone to All-Ireland and several Ulster and Dr McKenna successes, he has now lifted the Wee County footballers to Division 2 football in his second year in charge. It is Louth's second promotion in successive years.

Antrim cantered to a to a 2-17 to 1-13 win over game Wicklow at Aughrim, the Garden County are on the way back down to Division 4.

Louth wing forward Ciaran Downey got his team off to a flyer with three early points to one in reply for Wicklow by corner forward Mark Kenny in the opening five minutes.

Kenny scored a smasher minutes later for Wicklow who, now playing better, were to take a 0-5 to 0-4 lead after 21 minutes.

But Wicklow were playing with wind advantage in the first half. They were rocked back on their heels in the 27 minute as sharpshooter Downey blasted to the net from close range to give Mickey Harte's men a slender 1-6 to 0-7 at the break.

Wicklow, down to 14 men for ten minutes of the second half after J.P. Hurley picked up a black card before the break, kept plugging away and were back in contention after 62 minutes when Eoin Darcy picked out Kevin Quinn with a quick free and Quinn hammered to the net from close range to narrow the gap to 1-13 to 1-11.

Centre forward Sam Mulroy took over free taking duties for Louth. He kept the Wee County ticking over with his seven points, four frees and two ‘45s. And in injury time, substitute Tom Jackson delivered the final fatal blow with Louth's second goal.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy 0-7 (4 frees, two ‘45), C Downey 1-4, T Jackson 1-0, D Nally, T Durkin, L Jackson, C McKeever, C Byrne 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wicklow: K Quinn 1-2, M Kenny 0-4, E Darcy 0-4 (3 frees), P Keane, A Dillon Z Cullen 0-1 each.

Louth: J Califf, D Corcoran, B Duffy, D McKenny, L Grey, N Sharkey, T Jackson, T Durin, J Clutterbuck, C McKeever, S Mulroy, C Downey, C Lennon, D McConnon, D Nally.

Subs: M McEneaney for goalie J Califf (32), C Byrne for J Cutterbuck (38), T Jackson for D McConnon (40), O Callaghan for D Nally (52).

Wicklow: M Jackson, P OKeane N Devereux, M Stone, T Moran, Z Cullen, F O'Shea, P O'Toole, D Healy, O Cullen, E Darcy, JP Hurley, D Fitzgerald, K Quinn, M Kenny.

Subs: R Stokes for O Cullen (47), C O Gallachoir for M Stone, (54), A Murphy for F O'Shea(56), C OSullivan for N Devereux (65).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).

