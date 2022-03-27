Marc Sheehan hails resilience and character of Cork footballers

Cork chairman Marc Sheehan hailed the character of the senior footballers in securing their Division 2 status and a spot in the last 16 of the Sam Maguire Cup.

Having stared down the barrel of relegation and possible Tailteann Cup football this summer, their recovery these past two weekends was something to acknowledge.

“Two weeks ago, we spoke in Navan and there were two objectives, to win the remaining two matches and copperfasten our position in Division 2 and we did that. I think if anyone has any questions about resilience or character, they were answered today and I think they were answered over the last two matches as well.

“It’s been a difficult league certainly but great character today. A lot of injuries over the course of the league but absolutely delighted for the panel, for management and for everybody who supports the team so enthusiastically.” With more on the line than just relegation, Sheehan knew the importance of staying up. “We’re in Division 2, that’s confirmed and we know what flows from that in terms of the Sam Maguire. We’re a proud footballing county as well and we are building a team and that always takes time.

“We have been hampered by injuries. I would be confident that some of the injured players will be back into the frame between now and the Kerry game and that will help as well. We are proud of the players and we will support them every way we can and obviously being in Division 1 or 2 and being in the Sam Maguire is very important as well.”

Offaly manager John Maughan insisted the group will approach the Tailteann Cup seriously should they fail to reach the Leinster final. “I suppose it will be easier for us because we are looking at a young enough crop of players here that will benefit enormously from a Tailteann Cup.

“I don’t even know when the bloody thing starts, I know it finishes in July but we have the Leinster championship to look forward to first. It will move on pretty quickly, but I’m hoping our lads embrace it. It's my job to ensure that they do and we finish out the season in good shape.”

Illness forced manager Keith Ricken to miss a second game in succession but Sheehan reported he was in good form having been in contact with him after the final whistle. “He’s very happy with the outcome this afternoon. I look forward to his return in the very near future back into his role.”