Billy Lee happy to see his players enjoy themselves as the 'world is a hard place'

Limerick manager Billy Lee was trying to take it all in after his Limerick team secured promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz NFL with a five-point victory over Fermanagh in the TUS Gaelic Grounds this afternoon. It’s Limerick’s second promotion in three years and the likable Lee tried to put it all in perspective.

“We didn’t even think of this before the league, it was about consolidating ourselves in Division 3. We lost three first-teamers and that was a big bridge to cross, but I suppose that just shows you the character of the boys. I’ve been singing about that for a long time. We want to be the best they can be and to enjoy themselves because the world is a hard place to be at the moment and isn’t it great to come out on a sunny day and enjoy themselves.