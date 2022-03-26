Tipp made to work but see off London to return to Division 3

Premier set up Division 4 final clash with Cavan after five point victory over plucky London at Semple Stadium
Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 22:05
Shane Brophy

Tipperary 1-14 London 0-12

Tipperary will play Division 3 league football in 2023 after getting the better of London at Semple Stadium.

With their promotion hopes in their own hands, the home side started brightly with Mark Russell and Conor Sweeney on target before Sean Hickey got London off the mark on the quarter hour.

Tipp pushed on with points from Mikey O’Shea (2) and Kevin Fahey before the latter played in Mark Russell for a 21st minute goal. A second Fahey point lead stretched the margin to eight points before the visitor’s finally turned their possession into scores with frees from Christopher Farley and Liam Gavaghan.

Following a Sean O’Connor point for Tipp, London enjoyed their best period with Matthew Walsh, Conal Gallagher and Gavaghan on target but an injury time O’Connor free gave Tipp a 1-8 to 0-6 half time advantage.

A Jack Kennedy free extended the Tipp lead after the interval but the home side didn’t have things all their own way as London threatened with Stephen Dornan blasting over from close range while Liam Gavaghan brought a fine save out of Michael O’Reilly.

Tipp became a little edgy in the second half, not as creative when in possession, relying on pointed frees from Conor Sweeney and Sean O’Connor to keep the Londoners at arm’s length.

Substitute Stephen Quirke eased any nerves with an injury time point to see the premier county make an immediate return to Division 3 following their relegation last year and they will meet Cavan in the Division 4 final next weekend.

Scorers – 

Tipperary: S O’Connor 0-4 (3 frees); M Russell 1-1; K Fahey, M O’Shea, C Sweeney (frees) 0-2; C Kennedy, J Kennedy (free), S Quirke 0-1 each.

London: L Gavaghan 0-4 (3 frees); J Hynes 0-2; S Dornan, C Gallagher, C Farley (free), S Hickey, F McMahon, T Lenihan 0-1 each.

Tipperary: M O’Reilly; Shane O’Connell, J Feehan, J Harney; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, R Kiely; C Kennedy, M Russell; M Kehoe, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O’Shea, C Sweeney, S O’Connor.

Subs: T Maher for Fahey (33-HT blood); C Deeley for Doyle (52); J Lonergan for Kehoe (58); S Quirke for Russell (59); W Eviston for O’Shea (70+2); L Boland for O’Connor (70+3).

London: N Maher; E Wynne, M Moynihan, J Hynes; R O’Sloan, C Long, C Healy; S Dornan, L Gallagher; C Gallagher, L Gavaghan, E Walsh; C Farley, S Hickey, H Walsh.

Subs: F McMahon for Healy (44); J Gallagher for Hickey (49); T Lenihan for H Walsh (52); C McGonigle for Wynne (61); E Curran for Farley (62).

Referee: D Hickey (Carlow).

Kilkenny's Cillian Buckley attempts to block Cork's Patrick Horgan

Cork time winning run to perfection to book League final spot 

