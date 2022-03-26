Sligo advance to Division 2B decider against Derry, while Wicklow relegate Mayo

Sligo produced the performance of the day in the Division 2 and 3 Allianz Hurling League playoffs that took place on Saturday afternoon. They recovered from trailing by six points at half time to edge out Donegal by 1-20 to 1-19 to set up a rematch with Derry in the 2B decider next weekend.

Daire Ó Maoiléidigh found the net for the home side while Davin Flynn struck five early points as it all seemed to be going Donegal’s way in the early stages at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

They led by seven after 20 minutes and were still well poised at the break, 1-10 to 0-7 in front. However Sligo were revitalized after half-time and points from Tony O'Kelly-Lynch, Tomás Cawley and Joe McHugh halved the gap, with the Yeats County pushing on again to trail by a single point by the 50 minute mark.

Donegal rallied to lead by four but by now Sligo had all the momentum and they got the vital break they needed when Conor Hanniffy’s shot was blocked but the sliotar broke perfectly for Andy Kilcullen to whip the ball to the net on the hour mark.

Conor Hanniffy and Andy Kilcullen shot two points each to give Sligo a narrow lead going into stoppage time, and it fell to Joe McHugh to fire over their last point to move them two clear, allowing them to concede the last score and still advance.

In the day’s other game in Division 2B, Wicklow’s Brandon Ryan and John Doyle chipped in with some vital points at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, where the Garden County edged out Mayo by 0-16 to 0-15, securing their place in the same Division in 2023 and condemning the Westerners to relegation.

When Armagh and Roscommon met in the round robin stages of Division 3A at the Athletic Grounds, the Rossies struck late to nab a one point win against the run of play. But there were no such heroics this afternoon as Armagh gradually took control of this league semi-final at Dr. Hyde Park to engineer a fully-deserved 1-22 to 0-20 win.

A red card for team captain Pádraig Kelly didn’t help the home side, but some strong performances from Hugh Rooney, Conor Cosgrove and Daniel Glynn still guided them to an 0-13 to 0-10 interval lead.

Armagh were handed a huge chance to retake the lead early in the second half when they were awarded a penalty, with Roscommon goalkeeper Noel Fallon black-carded for the foul. Simon Doherty fired the penalty over the bar, however, meaning it wasn’t until the 61st minute that Armagh finally took the lead through Fionntán Donnelly, making it 0-19 to 0-18.

Darren Fallon joined Kelly, his club colleague, on the sideline after receiving a straight red card of his own and the numerical disadvantage took a toll in the closing minutes when a goal from Shea Harvey and frees from Dean Gaffney saw Armagh through to a league final against Tyrone.

Meanwhile at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford overcame the concession of a goal to Joe Murray after just 15 seconds to lead Leitrim by 0-16 to 1-7 at half-time, and once Emmet Corrigan goaled shortly after the restart, there was no way back for the Connacht County.

Paddy Lynam (0-8), Joe O’Brien (0-6) and Reuben Murray (0-4) all enjoyed a productive afternoon for Longford, who advanced to a final against Fermanagh by a seven point margin, 1-23 to 2-13.