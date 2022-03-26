Randal Óg keep Munster title dream alive

The Cork champions trailed Granagh-Ballingarry by six points before mounting a superb comeback to clinch a draw in his afternoon's provincial junior b football championship decider in Knockaderry.
Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 18:12
John Redington, Knockaderry

Munster JBFC final

Randal Óg (Cork) 0-10 

Granagh-Ballingarry (Limerick) 1-7 

The wait for a new Munster Junior B Football champion, suspended for the past two seasons because of COVID, must continue for another few weeks after Randal Óg and Granagh-Ballingarry couldn't be separated after Saturday's final in Knockaderry. The Cork champions, favoured after defeating Kerry's Moyvane in a semi-final shootout, started with all guns blazing with Donncha Casey giving them an early lead. But the Limerick representatives then took control of the midfield corridor and ensured a steady supply of quality ball into target-man Denis O'Connor. O'Connor was unmarkable in that spell with three points from play followed by a goal off Keith O'Kelly's lay-off. The Cork side were thrown a lifeline with two frees which Barry O'Driscoll converted to drag them within five points (1-5 to 0-3) at the break.

Damian O'Donovan extended his side's lead to six on the restart but Randals began to find a foothold against their tiring opponents. Donncha Collins led the charge and brother Peter followed up with a pair of frees and sent over an other after Sean Daly pointed off a turnover. When Daly struck again to equalise just into injury time, the momentum looked to be heading in the Cork direction but the hectic seven added minutes failed to deliver the winner.

Scorers for Randal Óg: P Collins 0-4 (4f), D Collins, B O'Driscoll (2f), S Daly 0-2 each

Scorers for Granagh-Ballingarry: D O'Connor 1-3, J Cagney 0-2 (1f), S O'Connor, D O'Donovan 0-1 each.

RANDAL ÓG; C Murray; E Murray, Stephen Crowley, I Crowley; P Duggan, S Patterson, Cian O'Neill; Conor O'Neill, P Collins; K Dullea, P O'Sullivan, Séadhna Crowley; B O'Driscoll, D Collins, S Daly. 

Subs: P Galvin for E Murray (ht), Séamus Crowley for P Duggan (42m), P White for P O'Sullivan (55m), C Nyhan for Séadhna Crowley (55m).

GRANAGH-BALLINGARRY: D Clancy; T O'Donovan, N Cahill, K Condron; L Flynn, D Casey, Br Lynch; D Condron, E Sheehy; S O'Connor, J Cagney, E Herlihy; K O'Kelly, D O'Connor, D O'Donovan. 

Subs: E Casey for B Lynch (40m), J Quill Mulcaire for K O'Kelly (45m).

Referee: É Moran (Kerry).

