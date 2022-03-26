Five star Loreto Cavan cruise to All-Ireland Ladies crown

Kate Fegan was the standout performer and with further goals from Clodagh Clarke (two) and Emma McIntyre, Loreto cruised to victory in the Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final this afternoon
Loreto College Cavan players celebrate after the Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior 'A' Championship final win over Sacred Heart, Mayo, at Curry GAA club in Sligo. 

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 15:29
Daragh Small

Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior A Championship Final.

Loreto (Cavan) 5-10 

Sacred Heart (Mayo) 2-10 

Kate Fegan scored 2-5 as Loreto Cavan reclaimed defeated Sacred Heart Westport in the Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final this afternoon

Fegan was the standout performer and with further goals from Clodagh Clarke (two) and Emma McIntyre, Loreto cruised to victory at the Curry GAA Grounds in Sligo.

Loreto laid the foundations for victory in the first half - leading 5-5 to 2-6 at half-time.

The Ulster champions were 3-2 to 1-1 clear at the first water break despite conceding the opening goal when Ava Palasz looped her shot over Orla McCabe and into the Loreto net.

But Loreto scored 1-2 in the next three minutes with Fegan on target for their first goal, after Ailbhe Kennedy won possession. Clodagh Clarke gave the assist for Fegan again, in the 14th minute, and Loreto were already well in control by the water break with McIntyre also finding the net.

Saoirse Byrne, Aoife Gannon and Chloe Chambers combined for the first three points on the resumption but Sacred Heart still trailed by 3-2 to 1-4 with ten minutes of the first half remaining.

But two Clake goals and another blast of Fegan points fired the Cavan girls into a 5-5 to 2-6 interval lead.

Loreto’s prolific attack was held at bay for much of the second half but they opened up with scores from Sarah Clarke, Fegan and half-time substitute Katie O’Meara, to push them into an unassailable 5-8 to 2-6 lead.

Loreto were 5-9 to 2-8 in front at the final water break and despite early points from Ava Kelly and Byrne there was no way back for the Mayo school.

Scorers for Loreto: K Fegan (2-5), C Clarke (2-0), E McIntyre (1-1), E Murphy (0-1), S Clarke (0-1), K O’Meara (0-1), K Bartley (0-1).

Scorers for Sacred Heart: S Byrne (0-5, 4f), C Chambers (1-1), A Palasz (1-0), C McEvilly (0-1), H Sheehy (0-1), A Kelly (0-1), A Gannon (0-1).

LORETO: O McCabe; C Doyle, A Brady, D McGovern; R Gunn, A Kennedy, C Crowe; E Brady, E McIntyre; E Murphy, S Cullivan, E Keogan; C Clarke, S Clarke, K Fegan.

Subs: K O’Meara for Murphy (30), L Miney for Keogan (57), K Bartley for Cullivan (58), R Boyle for Fegan (60).

SACRED HEART: R Hastings; M O’Malley, A McDonnell, G McDonnell; C Palasz, L Hastings, É Carney; A Kelly, H Sheehy; A Gannon, A Palasz, L Kelly; C Chambers, S Byrne, C McEvilly.

Subs: A Meaney for G McDonnell (35), M Tunney for Gannon (45), D Guilfoyle for C Palasz (55).

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Donegal).

