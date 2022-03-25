By standing up in darker times, Lee lit spark in Limerick football

It’s nearly four years ago that Billy Lee’s position as Limerick senior football manager appeared to be teetering.

A row with the county board regarding an inaccurate official team-list issued to Croke Park for the Munster quarter-final defeat to Clare and issues around a lack of post-training meals seemed to spell the end of his tenure in what was only his second season.

Fences were mended, though, and the following season the Newcastlewest man was guiding Limerick to Division 3 and being handed a two-year extension (he was handed another endorsement at the end of last season).

Former captain Seánie Buckley, who had stepped away after Lee’s first season in charge in 2017, believes Lee wanted to show to his charges that he was standing up for Limerick football.

“There might be times when as a manager you feel the players need something brought to light and maybe that was Billy’s time to air their frustrations," says Buckley. I don’t know if it was hugely tactical but the players who were making themselves available might have needed to know the management were rowing in behind them.”

Including 2017, Buckley and Johnny McCarthy had clocked up eight and nine seasons to Limerick, the former’s final season hampered by injury. But in that year he appreciated exactly what Liam Kearns’ former selector was offering — hope.

“I think everyone involved in Billy’s first year really enjoyed it albeit results were hard to come by," says Buckley. "Billy was a breath of fresh air. We would have all known him, anyone in Limerick football circles would. When the thing needed to be turned, the biggest part of his personality, that ability to stay positive and look forward, was going to make a difference.”

It may have taken four or five years but the fact that Lee can call on many of what was Limerick’s last strong U21 side in 2017 is vital. Of the team that lost to Cork in that year’s Munster semi-final, the likes of Brian Donovan, Mike Donovan, Robbie Childs, Hugh Bourke, Pádraig de Brún and Jim Liston are there now.

"They were part of a very decent U21 team that lost to Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn in the final under Declan Brouder, who is the UL manager this year," he says. "A lot of that team would have come through with that group and for one reason or another they weren’t all available at the same time. But over the last while there has been great continuity in numbers.

“Their signature really is pace and legs. But this is a physical Limerick team too. They are a good age and are undoubtedly the best condition Limerick senior football group ever. They’re big lads, athletic and mobile and that bodes well.”

On the cusp of Division 2 football, Buckley admits the heady prospect for Limerick against Fermanagh tomorrow was beyond his aspirations for the team this year.

“You’d have taken security in Division 3 for a period of time — and still would — but you see teams going through the divisions very fast and it’s a real game of momentum over a couple of years," he says. "But to be in this position with one game at home to go would have probably exceeded expectations.

“There is certainly a style of play that they have come upon and it’s probably a bit sporadic. If you were the manager, you would probably want it to be a bit more consistent over a number of games but for short periods they can go on scoring spurts and the scores are coming from lots of areas. There is a great spread but they are doing it in devastating bursts.”

Their positive response to body blows like the late defeat to Louth and no-show against Westmeath are a major reason why they find themselves so close to making the last 16 of the Sam Maguire Cup.

"From my recollection of the league, it was tough going in training the week after a loss,” says Buckley. “You’re down...but I’m involved with the minors and at times our sessions would overlap with the seniors and even after those, at the time crucial losses to Louth and Westmeath, there was a great buzz at training. They seem to have a way of just parking it and looking straight forward. It’s the way to do it because there’s no time to dwell on these things.”

Whatever happens on the Ennis Road tomorrow, Limerick will still enter the Munster SFC with expectation. Beating Clare on April 30 wouldn’t be a shock. Not when they are currently five positions below them in the league, possibly three after this weekend.

"There are certainly aspirations of making a Munster final, having beaten Tipperary in previous years and knowing a lot about Clare from challenge games,” Buckley adds. “They’re not a million miles off the mark in Munster with the exception of Kerry.”