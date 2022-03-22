Billy Hennessy leaves Cork football panel

Billy Hennessy has left the Cork football panel, weeks after joining the county set-up.

Having been part of the Cork hurling panel in recent seasons, Hennessy switched codes at inter-county level earlier this year. His Cork football call-up arrived off the back of a series of fine performances during St Finbarrs’ run to the All-Ireland club semi-final in mid-January.

The 24-year-old made his Cork football debut when lining out in the half-back line for the Round 3 defeat away to Derry on February 20. He retained his place on the starting team for the following weekend’s 3-22 to 2-17 loss at home to Galway.

His subsequent departure from the panel meant he had no involvement in the county’s Round 5 defeat against Meath or last Sunday’s lifeline-providing win over Down.

The Irish Examiner revealed last week that 2021 Cork full-back Daniel O’Mahony is not part of the county panel this season, with the Knocknagree youngster based in Dublin - where he is on a college placement with KPMG - until June.

O’Mahony and Hennessy's non-involvement adds to the list of defenders either no longer involved with Cork or unavailable because of injury.

Sean Meehan, Seán Powter, Maurice Shanley, Liam O’Donovan, and Nathan Walsh are all injured while it remains to be seen if the ankle injury that forced Kieran Histon out of the Down win after only five minutes will prevent him from lining out in this Sunday’s Division 2 relegation play off against Offaly.

Victory or a draw in O’Connor Park this weekend will preserve Cork’s Division 2 status, whereas defeat will see the county drop to Division 3 and mean that Keith Ricken's will have to be beat Kerry in the Munster semi-final on May 7 if the Rebels are to avoid involvement in the second-tier Tailteann Cup.