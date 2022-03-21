Cork set to host Kilkenny in League semi-final

Cork set to host Kilkenny in League semi-final

Cork manager Kieran Kingston 

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 09:15
John Fogarty

Cork look set to host Kilkenny in next weekend’s Division 1 hurling semi-final as they are owed a home game by the Cats.

Nowlan Park hosted the pair’s last knock-out league game, the 2019 Division 1 relegation play-off, and as part of their home-away agreement it appears Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be the stage for their last four game on March 26 or 27.

The other semi-final between Waterford and Wexford could either be played in UPMC Nowlan Park or form a potential double-bill with the Division 1 relegation play-off between Antrim and Offaly.

Cork’s footballers know they must win or draw against Offaly in Tullamore next Sunday to avoid relegation to Division 3 and potentially Tailteann Cup football. 

Having relegated Down, Cork moved to three points along with Offaly but have a better score difference (-28 points) than John Maughan’s side (-34).

Clare are only one point ahead of Cork and Offaly but are all but safe by virtue of the fact that their score difference is considerably better than the pair (-7) should Cork and Offaly draw in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park and they lose heavily at home to doomed Down.

Having beaten Clare in Ennis, Meath’s relegation fears are gone and they have jumped to fourth place but have nothing to play for in the final round against Derry.

Galway’s emphatic win over fellow promotion chasers Derry means they will be in Division 1 in 2023 and will be joined by either Roscommon, who they faced next Sunday, or the Oak Leafers.

A win over Galway in Dr Hyde Park will ensure Roscommon of a jump to the top flight as well as a second meeting with their neighbours in the space of a week. On Sunday morning, Derry unsuccessfully brought Shane McGuigan’s case to the Disputes Resolution Authority in the hope he would be freed to face Galway.

In Division 1, Dublin need to beat Monaghan in Clones next Sunday to have a chance of avoiding relegation. Both teams are on four points, one behind Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone. Tyrone’s situation may be helped as they face Kerry who have already qualified for the final.

As well as Armagh and Mayo who are both on seven points, one of Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone could yet qualify for the final. Armagh face Donegal in Letterkenny and Mayo face Kildare in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Louth (nine points) are in pole position for Division 2 football in 2023 and a guaranteed qualifier spot this season as they head up Division 3 with nine points. They need only a point against relegation-threatened Wicklow to go up.

Beat Fermanagh and Limerick (eight points) will also enter the Sam Maguire Cup this year. Antrim and Westmeath are on seven points and face each other in the final round. Two of Laois (five points) and Longford and Wicklow (both on three) will be demoted.

In Division 4, Cavan (10 points) and Tipperary (9) will rise a division should they beat Waterford and London respectively.

More in this section

Shaun Patton and Jeaic McKelvey tackle Michael Fitzsimons resulting in a penalty 20/3/2022 Dublin still in relegation bother despite win over Donegal
Leitrim leave it late for a flattering win Leitrim leave it late for a flattering win
Meath v Roscommon - Allianz Football League Division 2 14 man Roscommon have too much for Offaly
<p>Spa's Evan Cronin</p>

Spa spoil Ballymacelligott's return to Kerry's SFL Division 1

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices