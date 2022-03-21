Cork set to host Kilkenny in League semi-final

Cork look set to host Kilkenny in next weekend’s Division 1 hurling semi-final as they are owed a home game by the Cats.

Nowlan Park hosted the pair’s last knock-out league game, the 2019 Division 1 relegation play-off, and as part of their home-away agreement it appears Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be the stage for their last four game on March 26 or 27.

The other semi-final between Waterford and Wexford could either be played in UPMC Nowlan Park or form a potential double-bill with the Division 1 relegation play-off between Antrim and Offaly.

Cork’s footballers know they must win or draw against Offaly in Tullamore next Sunday to avoid relegation to Division 3 and potentially Tailteann Cup football.

Having relegated Down, Cork moved to three points along with Offaly but have a better score difference (-28 points) than John Maughan’s side (-34).

Clare are only one point ahead of Cork and Offaly but are all but safe by virtue of the fact that their score difference is considerably better than the pair (-7) should Cork and Offaly draw in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park and they lose heavily at home to doomed Down.

Having beaten Clare in Ennis, Meath’s relegation fears are gone and they have jumped to fourth place but have nothing to play for in the final round against Derry.

Galway’s emphatic win over fellow promotion chasers Derry means they will be in Division 1 in 2023 and will be joined by either Roscommon, who they faced next Sunday, or the Oak Leafers.

A win over Galway in Dr Hyde Park will ensure Roscommon of a jump to the top flight as well as a second meeting with their neighbours in the space of a week. On Sunday morning, Derry unsuccessfully brought Shane McGuigan’s case to the Disputes Resolution Authority in the hope he would be freed to face Galway.

In Division 1, Dublin need to beat Monaghan in Clones next Sunday to have a chance of avoiding relegation. Both teams are on four points, one behind Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone. Tyrone’s situation may be helped as they face Kerry who have already qualified for the final.

As well as Armagh and Mayo who are both on seven points, one of Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone could yet qualify for the final. Armagh face Donegal in Letterkenny and Mayo face Kildare in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Louth (nine points) are in pole position for Division 2 football in 2023 and a guaranteed qualifier spot this season as they head up Division 3 with nine points. They need only a point against relegation-threatened Wicklow to go up.

Beat Fermanagh and Limerick (eight points) will also enter the Sam Maguire Cup this year. Antrim and Westmeath are on seven points and face each other in the final round. Two of Laois (five points) and Longford and Wicklow (both on three) will be demoted.

In Division 4, Cavan (10 points) and Tipperary (9) will rise a division should they beat Waterford and London respectively.