Dublin still in relegation bother despite win over Donegal

Dublin 2-15 Donegal 2-11

Dublin must beat Monaghan in Clones next Sunday to stay in Division 1 of the Allianz League - and even at that there are no guarantees it will be enough.

That's the state of play for the Sky Blues who at least have genuine hope now after turning in their best display of the season so far, securing back to back wins.

It was all doom and gloom for the struggling Dubs after four initial defeats but they've followed up their win over All-Ireland holders Tyrone with an impressive defeat of Donegal at Croke Park.

Four points separated the teams in the end but the margin flattered Donegal who, despite a bright start and an early five-point lead, faded out early and never looked like winning in the second-half.

Having scored just one goal in their previous five games, and that coming in Round 1 against Armagh, Dublin netted twice here through Dean Rock, who struck 1-5 in total, and Niall Scully.

Rock looked interested and energetic throughout, like Scully, the excellent Brian Howard and Brian Fenton too, as Dessie Farrell's side finally delivered a performance to match their pedigree.

Paddy McBrearty pinched an early goal for Donegal when he looped a shot from the right endline in over the Dublin goalkeeper's head and the visitors opened up a 1-4 to 0-2 lead after 16 minutes.

But they only added one more point in the first-half, trailed 1-8 to 1-5 at half-time, and were outscored by 2-13 to 1-7 from that first quarter onwards as Dublin assumed complete control of the contest.

Howard finished with three points from play and also played in Fenton for a 46th minute goal opportunity that the former Footballer of the Year really should have converted.

Scully did at least strike a rare Dublin goal in the 20th minute, to cancel out that early McBrearty strike, and Rock blasted to the net from a 69th minute penalty after the marauding Michael Fitzsimons was hauled down.

McBrearty finished with 1-6 for Donegal and veteran star Michael Murphy scored 1-1, his fisted goal in the 53rd minute from Ryan McHugh's long ball in giving the team a glimmer of hope.

The defeat leaves Donegal in mid-table on five points. If they beat Armagh in Round 7, they will definitely stay up. Unfortunately for Dublin, even if they beat Monaghan it may not be enough as Tyrone, Donegal and Kildare ahead of them could all win elsewhere.

What's definite is that if Dublin lose, they will be relegated to Division 2 where they haven't played since 2008.

Dublin scorers: D Rock (1-5, 3 frees, 1-0 pen); N Scully (1-0); B Howard, C Costello (0-3 each); B Fenton (0-2); T Lahiff, S Bugler (0-1 each).

Donegal scorers: P McBrearty (1-6, 1 free); M Murphy (1-1, 1 free); C O'Donnell (0-2); R McHugh, A Doherty (0-1 each).

Dublin: M Shiel; C Murphy, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; J Cooper, R McDaid, J McCarthy; B Fenton, T Lahiff; B Howard, S Bugler, N Scully; C Kilkenny, C Costello, D Rock.

Subs: E Murchan for Cooper (52); L Gannon for Scully (64); B O'Leary for Costello (67); A Wright for Kilkenny (70); C O'Shea for McCarthy (72).

Donegal: S Patton; S McMenamin, C Ward, B McCole; R McHugh, E Ban Gallagher, O McFadden Ferry; H McFadden, J McGee; P Mogan, M Murphy, A Doherty; P McBrearty, C O'Donnell, J Brennan.

Subs: S O'Donnell for Brennan (50); E O'Donnell for Doherty (56); J McKelvey for McHugh (60); P Brennan for McFadden (62); N McGee for McMenamin (69).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).