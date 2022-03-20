Semi interested Wexford edge out Cork 

Allianz HL Division 1 Group AWexford 1-22

Cork 1-17

The league has always best digested with a liberal pinch of salt but the doses required to stomach this entertaining dish should have come with a health warning attached.

Both Wexford and Cork pitched up with unblemished records through the opening four rounds and with semi-final berths already punched so this was little more than a challenge match played out in front of over 5,000 onlookers.

As an afternoon it was both enjoyable and instantly forgettable. Wexford ultimately secured a last-four meeting with Waterford and Cork paired up for an encounter with Kilkenny but even those ties will be played out under the shadow of a looming Championship.

Wexford had opted for the stronger side here with Cork having offered an early nod to the reduced importance of the fixture by resting a host of key players – Patrick Horgan, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Ger Mellerick among them – and ushering in fresher faces and fresher bodies.

That showed when it mattered most.

Boil it all down and Darragh Egan’s side did all the damage in a blistering opening and a furious finish. They scored 1-11 in the first 20 minutes and seven points in the last dozen. That they fell asleep for the bones of 50 minutes in the middle ultimately didn’t harm them at all.

Rory O’Connor dominated. The St Martin’s man finished with 1-12 and, if there were five wides littered in there, then they weren't nearly enough to stave off a standing ovation when he was called ashore a minute from time.

Niall O’Leary isn’t the first defender to find him a handful. Damien Cahillane and Sam Quirke took turns picking him up later on in the game but O’Connor continued to do damage whether he roamed inside or retreated out towards the midfield.

His goal was the highlight.

The 24-year old lost his stick when catching a dropping ball in from Damien Reck, fell to the floor after gathering, but still had the composure to steady himself and fire home with his boot after shaking off his marker O’Leary and goalkeeper Ger Collins.

Henry Shefflin described O’Connor as Wexford’s x-factor after his own Galway side lost to them in Salthill this year but teams are also having to factor in the troubles presented by Conor McDonald and Corey Byrne Dunbar up top. Tricky.

Wexford’s long, direct hurling into those danger men was in marked contrast to Cork who were allowed to tap puck outs out to their full-back line and build from there, but the visitors should have had more on the board even as Wexford were making early hay.

Conor Lehane, who was their biggest threat up front, forced Mark Fanning into a superb save eight minutes in and Shane Kingston misplaced four point attempts inside the opening dozen minutes. All of which left them nine adrift at one stage.

Who can say what changed at that point?

The ongoing GPA/GAA spat over expenses meant that neither camp was willing to share their observations afterwards but Wexford’s momentum all but evaporated after the first real stoppage which came about when Seamus Harnedy required some attention.

Maybe it was that, maybe it was the roar from someone in the crowd urging Cork to ‘wake up’, or maybe it was just Wexford’s four wides in succession that followed on the resumption that triggered a shift in proceedings.

It was a subtle change at first, Cork claiming four of the next seven points before half-time while Ger Collins made a save to keep Corey Byrne Dunbar from claiming a second Wexford goal. Better, but it still left them eight back at the break.

Kieran Kingston introduced three new faces for the second-half. Maybe he didn’t like what he had been seeing, or perhaps it was another sign of a Cork side making more use of it's panel at an opportune time, but Wexford had switched off utterly at this point and began to pay the price.

The hosts managed just one point in the first 20 minutes after the interval while Cork chipped away at a scoreboard that had actually broken just one minute into the game and left the crowd relying on occasional announcements to keep tabs on things.

It was O’Connor who roused them from their slumber, latching on to a ball and firing it over on the run in one blink of the eye. That acted a springboard for seven of the next nine points and the game was done when Alan Connolly found the net for Cork in injury-time.

As to what it all meant? Best not to delve too deeply into it.

Scorers for Wexford: R O’Connor (1-12, 0-5 frees and 0-1 ‘65’); C McDonald, O Foley (both 0-2); P Foley (0-2, 1 ‘65’); J O’Connor, D O’Keeffe, L Og McGovern and C Byrne Dunbar (all 0-1).

Scorers for Cork: C Lehane (0-6, 0-3 frees); A Connolly (1-1); S Kingston (0-3, 0-1 free); R Downey (0-2); C Joyce (0-2, 0-1 ‘65’); L Meade, J O’Connor and M Keane (all 0-1).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; S Donohue, L Ryan, C Devitt; P Foley, D Reck, J O’Connor; D O’Keeffe, C Dunbar; L Og McGovern, O Foley, K Foley; R O’Connor, C McDonald, C Byrne Dunbar.

Subs: M Dwyer for Byrne Dunbar (49); C McGuckian for O’Connor (55); O Pepper for Dunbar (61); C Flood for Devitt (65); C Hearne for O’Connor )69).

CORK: G Collins; D Cahillane, D O’Leary, N O’Leary; S O’Leary-Hayes, C Joyce, R Downey; B Roche, L Meade; S Harnedy, S Barrett, S Twomey; S Kingston, A Connolly, C Lehane.

Subs: S Quirke for Roche, M Keane for Harnedy and C Cahalane for Twomey (all HT); J O’Connor for Kingston (45); R O’Flynn for Barrett (64).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).