14 man Roscommon have too much for Offaly

Roscommon 2-18 Offaly 0-14

Anthony Cunningham’s attention is quickly turning towards next weekend’s promotion showdown against Galway after his side had far too much firepower for Offaly at O’Connor Park.

The Rossies, despite playing with 14 men for the majority of the contest after Keith Doyle was shown a second yellow card in the 15th minute, controlled the game from pillar to post, with the Smith brothers, Donie and Enda, netting goals either side of half time.

With Galway already promoted, Cunningham said that a huge game against their Connacht rivals will be the sole focus of attention at training this week.

“The big focus today was to come here and get a performance to give us a chance next weekend. Our focus now is to look forward to the Galway match.

“We’d be happy with the performance. We were probably unlucky to go down a man so early. We recovered well from that and got the job done.

“We kicked some fine scores, and even the guys who came on had to work extremely hard. Our forwards would have tired quite a bit, but it was good to see that everyone looked sharp when they came in. We have everyone fighting for a place for next weekend, and that’s the main thing,” he remarked.

Roscommon kicked some delightful scores, surging 0-8 to 0-2 ahead before they were rocked back on their heels following the dismissal of Doyle after two yellow cards in quick succession.

But the game’s trajectory wasn’t altered as the visitors continued to look purposeful going forward.

In the 25th minute, a slick team move ended with Cathal Heneghan teeing up Donie Smith, his side’s top scorer with 1-3, who palmed the ball into an empty net.

Niall McNamee was Offaly’s most dangerous forward and a brace from the Rhode player alongside a ’45 from goalkeeper Paddy Dunican left the home side trailing by 1-12 to 0-7 at half time.

The second half was slow to get going, but Enda Smith illuminated proceedings after 45 minutes, taking possession in the left corner and leaving Niall Darby for dead before biding his time to find the net.

With the game in the bag, Roscommon introduced Pádraig Pearses forward Paul Carey, Player of the Match in the 2021 Connacht club final, for his senior debut but it was the other replacements, Niall Kilroy, Cian McKeon and Diarmuid Murtagh who kept the scoreboard ticking over from a Roscommon perspective.

Johnny Moloney marked his introduction for Offaly with a point, while Ruairi McNamee, Niall McNamee and Cathal Donoghue hit some fine scores, but they had left themselves with far too much to do.

Roscommon march on, with their attention very firmly focused on a Connacht derby next weekend.

Scorers for Roscommon: D Smith 1-3 (0-1f), C Cox 0-5 (0-2f, 0-1m), E Smith 1-0, C McKeon 0-2, C Murtagh, U Harney, R Daly, R Hughes, K Doyle, E Nolan, N Kilroy, D Murtagh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: N McNamee 0-5 (0-3f), R McNamee 0-2, C Donnelly, D Hyland, B Carroll, P Dunican (‘45), J Moloney, C Donoghue, A Sullivan 0-1 each

Roscommon: C Lavin; D Murray, B Stack, E McCormack; R Hughes, N Daly, R Daly; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, K Doyle; C Heneghan, D Smith, C Cox.

Subs: N Kilroy for D Smith (50), C McKeon for Heneghan (50), P Carey for C Murtagh (56), D. Murtagh for Cox (58), S Cunnane for Harney (61).

Offaly: P Dunican; D Hogan, J Lalor, N Darby; C Donnelly, D Dempsey, R Egan; C Donoghue, J Hayes; M Abbott, D Hyland, B Carroll; B Allen, A Sullivan, N McNamee.

Subs: J O’Connor for Dempsey (h-t), K Dolan for Egan (h-t), R McNamee for Abbott (h-t), C Flynn for Hyland (54), J Moloney for Donnelly (58).

Referee: A. Nolan (Wicklow).